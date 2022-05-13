Representatives of Waverly-Shell Rock Schools, Invision Architecture of Waterloo and Estes Construction turned their shovels Wednesday afternoon, May 11, in the symbolic start of construction on one of two new elementary schools for Waverly, near Horton Road.
The construction access is north across from Summit Drive NE, but the property will be accessed from a city street planned to cross Horton Road farther south, Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said.
South of the access where the groundbreaking occurred, through some trees, workers in excavating equipment were clearing brush with a backhoe and leveling what looked like a road-sized surface with an end loader, tearing at the treeline toward Horton Road. On the southern horizon, Nestle Beverage Co. and a water tower loomed, beyond a residential area.
Construction documents call it simply the “northeast elementary school.”
The hope is to stagger the project with the other planned elementary school, in the northwest part of town, Klamfoth said.
The northwest elementary school will be slightly smaller, and its construction, Klamfoth said, will start three weeks to a month from this groundbreaking, with no second ceremony.
The “ideal” completion date for the northeast elementary site that will serve levels K-4 is August 2023, Klamfoth said.
SCOPE
Concerns driving the expansion include the desire for more space and air conditioning, the superintendent said.
Adding the two elementary schools will enlarge the district’s combined building square footage from 70,000 square feet to 117,000.
“It will be far different from what we have now from a space perspective,” he said.
The new building will have a dedicated gym, a dedicated commons area and dedicated offices for specialists that previously were pulling children out of class only to sit in the hallways to practice whatever area the child may need to strengthen, owing to space constraints. Plans will increase sunlight. The design factors in concerns related to large windows such as overheating, he said.
For reasons of improved security, the only way to enter the new building will be from the front office area.
Temperatures topped 90 degrees during the groundbreaking, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, National Weather Service data show.
Two of the three current school buildings in Waverly lack air conditioning. Both new elementaries will have the capability for cooling in their HVAC systems, Klamfoth said.
The construction project has many components. In addition to the two elementaries, changes are planned at the high school and Shell Rock elementary.
FUNDING
Thus funding for the construction projects has many moving parts. Part will be paid through cash on hand. Bond financing will contribute, from both general obligation bonds repaid from property tax and revenue bonds repaid from sales tax.
“The impact on property tax will be neutral,” Klamfoth said. Likewise for income tax. “No impact there at all.”
That is because the $31 million in general obligation bonds, which will be repaid through property tax, will be sold as the district is paying off the general obligation bonds on the middle school.
The general obligation bond sale will be June 1, with a 20-year repayment, Klamfoth said.
The other funding lever the district is considering asking the board for this fall is revenue bonds, again repaid from sales tax. The amount will be about $22 million worth, he said.
DESIGN
A committee was created over a year ago, specifically to find the right design. Leading it were teachers from each elementary and different programs. Support staff filled out surveys relating to the design phase.
“It’s been back a couple years almost now, a year and a half, all through the process of gathering facility information, we’ve had multiple opportunities for parents to provide input,” Klamfoth said.
With plans for the northeast elementary published in the spring Progress special edition of the Waverly Newspapers, Klamfoth said he has not received any new feedback on the designs.