Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is a non-profit organization that serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa.
The mission of NEI3A is to help older persons respond to their evolving needs and choices. To ensure the agency is representing older individuals’ needs in counties served by NEI3A, Board of Directors are chosen from various counties across the agency’s service area.
NEI3A has announced the elections of the 2022 Board of Director officers. The officers were elected at the annual meeting in October. The officers include:
• Patrick Murray (Howard County) – President
• Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County) – Vice President
• Jacob Bates (Black Hawk County) – Secretary
• Jessica Ledtje (Grundy County) — Treasurer
In addition, three new members were appointed to the 2022 Board of Directors. Joining NEI3A’s Board of Directors are:
• Les Askelson (Winneshiek County)
• Chelsea Petersen (Bremer County)
• Shannon Zoffka (Tama County)
These three will join the remaining board members which include:
• Kathy Babcock (Chickasaw County)
• Jacob Bates (Black Hawk County)
• Dan Byrnes (Allamakee County)
• Sally Davies (Jackson County)
• Diana Dawley (Poweshiek County)
• Elaine Eshbaugh (Black Hawk County)
• Mike Holmen (Fayette County)
• Jessica Ledtje (Grundy County)
• Jean Maddux (Black Hawk County)
• Patrick Murray (Howard County)
• Greg Orwoll (Dubuque County)
• Connie Perry (Hardin County)
• Valerie Schwager (Black Hawk County)
For more information about NEI3A services, please visit www.nei3a.org or call 800-779-8707.