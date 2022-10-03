Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Services Offices will start taking limited applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on October 1, 2022. Households that can apply starting October 1, 2022 must have one of the following conditions:
— a member that is 60 years old or older
— have a member that is disabled
— have a written disconnection notice
— are currently disconnected from their energy heating source or electricity.
All other households must wait until November 1st to apply
LIHEAP customers will need to furnish the following when applying for LIHEAP:
— form of identification for ALL household members
— a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill
— proof of ALL household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.
LIHEAP is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others. All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
Your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Services Office is open by appointment only. Contact your nearest office or visit our website at www.neicac.org to schedule an appointment. We also continue to complete applications by mail, email, phone, fax or online. For more information contact your local NEICAC (Community Action) Family Services Office or call the NEICAC central office in Decorah at (563) 382-9608 or visit our website at www.neicac.org.