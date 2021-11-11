Last Friday, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank closed out their annual Student Food Drive where nine area high schools provided 137,499 meals for their neighbors in need.
In this annual event, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank partners with area high schools to raise awareness, food and funds for our neighbors in need in northeast Iowa. Feeding America projects there are 35,450 food insecure individuals, in our 16-county service area, that may not know where their next meal is coming from. By partnering with area schools, the Student Food Drive brings students together to learn more about hunger in their community and ways they make difference to feed those in need.
The Student Food Drive was kicked off on Oct. 4 with a party at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, and throughout the month, students held food and fund drives. Students also received points for their school by volunteering at the Food Bank. Then, on Friday, Nov. 5, the Food Bank wrapped up the month-long event with a celebration and presentation of the winners! Seventy student leaders from the participating schools brought the food and funds they had collected and then volunteered at the Food Bank that morning. Winners were announced after pizza was served.
The NEIFB would like to thank and congratulate the following schools for their participation: Denver High School, Valley Lutheran High School, Independence High School, Dike-New Hartford High School, Union High School, Hudson High School, West High School, East High School, and Cedar Falls High School. The schools were split into three divisions based on school size. The winners are: Large Division Cedar Falls High School, Medium Division Hudson High School and Small Division Valley Lutheran High School. Together, these nine schools provided close to 137,500 meals to our neighbors in need! Great job!
Barb Prather, Executive Director shared: “Student Food Drive is a chance for students to learn about hunger and ways they can help those who are in need in their community. I am so proud of all these schools have done from their communities, together we are truly making a difference!”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank would like to thank the Student Food Drive sponsor US Bank. For more information about our Student Food Drive or to get your school signed up for next year, contact Jared Feigenbaum, Community Events Manager at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.