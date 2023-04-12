The Spring Sack Lunch Event is underway at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB). On April 20 and 21, volunteers and staff at NEIFB will be packing and delivering sack lunch meals for community members, groups, and businesses.
NEIFB is calling on community members to volunteer to help with this event. The event is a perfect opportunity for church groups, workplaces, classrooms, or friends to get together and benefit their community. We need delivery drivers for the meals, packing teams the mornings of April 20th and 21st, and preparation volunteers the week prior to the event. Any interested parties can sign up at neifb.volunteerhub.com. As always, we are incredibly thankful for our volunteers; our events would not be possible without their hard work.
In addition to volunteer opportunities, there are also opportunities for a delicious meal delivered to your workplace or home. A Blue Barn pulled pork sandwich, a side, chips, fruit, dessert, bottle of water, and utensils are all included in each lunch. Anyone in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas can order, and deliveries are available when eight or more orders are made to the same location. Each meal costs $10 and will benefit programs at NEIFB and will allow us to further close the meal gap in northeast Iowa. To order your sack lunch, please visit go.neifb.org/lunch.