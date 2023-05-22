Inﬂation and supply chain demand are impacting households across the country, and unfortunately, many homes in Northeast Iowa have also fallen victim. Budgets are being stretched, the school year is coming to an end, and access to budget-friendly nutritious food is getting increasingly burdensome. Those who are responsible for feeding their families are ﬁnding it diﬃcult to make their budget stretch appropriately. With the events aﬀecting our community, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry (CVFP) has seen an increase in those accessing their services by 20% since January of 2023. There is an increased need and the CVFP, a program of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, is responding by implementing a pilot distribution this summer.
The CVFP will be changing their current model of distribution of coming once a month, as well as a smaller Produce & Perishable pantry on Fridays, to providing a bi-monthly service. From June 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023, the CVFP will be allowing clients to come in twice each month, once in the ﬁrst half of the month and again in the second half. There will not be any special Friday perishable distributions, as this type of food will be available all throughout the week. This new distribution model will provide more options, more frequently for those who need it most.
During the summer months, the CVFP will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
We hope to ﬁnd that the increased access to healthy, nutritional foods will provide those that they serve with better health and peace of mind that their budgets can stretch just a little bit further in this ever-changing environment. Executive Director Barb Prather commented on these changes, stating, “Our client’s and our own grocery bills are going up for a number of reasons. From inﬂation increasing the price per unit of certain products, to summer vacation increasing the quantity of groceries purchased at the store, everyone is seeing an increase. We are hoping that this pilot method of distribution will allow families to gain access to the resources they need.”