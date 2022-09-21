WATERLOO, IA – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank applauds this week’s announcement from the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), stating that they will provide nearly $1.5 billion in additional funding for emergency food assistance nationally. This new investment will help northeast Iowa begin alleviating the severe food shortage our food bank has been facing and help ensure people in our community do not need to make the difficult choice between putting food on the table and paying bills.

Food banks, pantries and other charitable food assistance programs have been providing a record response during the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting 60 million individuals in 2020 and 53 million in 2021. Specifically, NEIFB distributed over 6.63 million meals last year (FY ‘22). This level of aid would not have been possible without USDA food purchases. In 2020, USDA foods made up 41% of all food distributed by NEIF, translating to almost 3.4 million meals.