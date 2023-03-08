The Northeast Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB) is excited to announce that the position of Director of Development has been filled; Mr. Chris Kangas of Waverly, Iowa has joined our staff!
Kangas is very familiar with the area and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with his Bachelor of Arts in General Studies. He also completed his Master of Science Leadership and Human Development from Murray State University.
Chris was most recently the Development Director at Bosco School Systems and has been hired with over 20 years of experience.
Mr. Kangas will have operational responsibility for the following areas at NEIFB: fundraising, communications, marketing, volunteers, and relationship building.
“I’m excited to be joining the team at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to help solve the needs of our neighbors,” Kangas commented. “I’ve spent most of my professional life working in non-profits with the goal of helping others. I look forward to helping our team find the solutions to deal with the food insecurity in our communities. Our brand is well-recognized throughout the area, and everyone understands the value that we provide.”
Chris also has years of experience in the administrative side of nonprofit organizations. He worked for the Boy Scouts of America in leadership and fundraising from 1995-2007 and 2009. This includes the initiation of new programs and events and participation growth with various projects and assignments. He was also responsible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant writing and fundraising events.
Kangas also served in the United States Army. He and his wife, Marcia live in Waverly and are the parents of three adult children. He is an active high school official working in the sports of soccer, football, basketball, and softball.
Executive Director Barb Prather is looks forward to Chris being a long-term hire.
“Chris’ expertise and insight will be influential in our growth for years to come,” she commented. “I am confident that Chris’ skill set and passion for the cause will build upon the strong foundation at the Food Bank. Chris’ knowledge will allow us to raise vital funds to support our mission and help those who are food insecure.”