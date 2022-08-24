The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show, featuring nonstop live music will be held September 2nd through the 4th at the new Bien Venu Event Center at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Cedar Falls. The three day event will benefit the Shriners Hospitals For Children Transportation Fund. 90’s country hitmaker Wade Hayes will open the show Friday evening, followed by Leona Williams with Ron Williams along with dozens of steel guitar players from Nashville and the Midwest all day on Saturday and Sunday.
Hayes is considered a neo-traditionalist as his music style honors the traditional country music that he grew up listening to. His signature #1 song “Old Enough to Know Better” earned him multiple country music awards. Wade was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2011. Now cancer free, he credits prayers and his medical team for helping him beat the very bad odds. Hayes has also appeared the Country’s Family Reunion series on RFD-TV. He continues to tour and do songwriting.
Leona Williams has been a country music entertainer since moving to Nashville in the late 1960s. She was a duet partner with her former husband Merle Haggard, has performed many times on the Grand Ole Opry, and is a very successful songwriter. She has had songs recorded by some of Country music’s most popular artists including George Jones, Moe Bandy, Randy Travis, Hank Thompson, Tammy Wynette, Gene Watson, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, and many others. Leona has a very busy touring schedule, and still considered a world class country music singer. Her son Ron Williams, who is a well-respected “real country music” artist will also be joining her. Ron tours the world with his band performing music influenced by all of country music’s greats from the 50’s to the 80s. Both Leona and Ron can been seen on multiple country music shows broadcast on RFD-TV.
The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show was started in 1993, and was held at the historic Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo for many years. To accommodate lodging for those who would like to spend the weekend, the show is making its debut at this new modern hotel and ballroom facility. As always, the show will also host over a dozen steel guitar players from Nashville and the Midwest performing sets with a full house band. The entertainment schedule is from 7PM to 11PM on Friday, 11AM to 11PM on Saturday, and from 9AM to 5PM on Sunday, with a music oriented church service to start the morning. You are welcome to come and go as you like all weekend, and seating is general admission. Tickets are available at the door for either single day admission, or a discounted three-day pass. Discount hotel rates are also available by calling the Holiday Inn and Suites. A complete line-up and schedule can be found online at www.steelguitarshow.com or on the Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show’s Facebook page.