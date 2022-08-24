Steel Guitar

A member of the Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show plays the steel guitar.

 Photo from Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show Facebook

The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show, featuring nonstop live music will be held September 2nd through the 4th at the new Bien Venu Event Center at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Cedar Falls. The three day event will benefit the Shriners Hospitals For Children Transportation Fund. 90’s country hitmaker Wade Hayes will open the show Friday evening, followed by Leona Williams with Ron Williams along with dozens of steel guitar players from Nashville and the Midwest all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Hayes is considered a neo-traditionalist as his music style honors the traditional country music that he grew up listening to. His signature #1 song “Old Enough to Know Better” earned him multiple country music awards. Wade was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2011. Now cancer free, he credits prayers and his medical team for helping him beat the very bad odds. Hayes has also appeared the Country’s Family Reunion series on RFD-TV. He continues to tour and do songwriting.