FREDERICKSBURG — Small victories.
Northeast Iowa United continues to mark its inaugural co-ed season by not only game-to-game improvement, but also notches it can use as motivators.
Time on the pitch came Monday against Hudson at Steve Staker Field, as NEIU held on into the 71st minute before the Pirates finally corralled goal No. 10 in a 10-0 victory. It served as a tie for the longest appearance of the season, equaling the 71 minutes played in its season-opening 11-1 loss at North Fayette Valley.
“It’s our longest one yet, right? That is good,” goalkeeper/midfielder Aiden Treptow said.
“I guess that’s good,” offered midfielder Kaydnce Cowell. “We held them a lot longer, considering they are, what, the No. 3 ranked team?”
Noted Treptow, “They put in most of their JV, or bench guys, for the second half. Their backups. Still, we held on.”
Cristian Delgado’s tally at NFV remains the lone goal, but the freshman put a shot on goal in the 41st minute and later in the 60th.
Taebien Wright had a couple shots on goal, including an offering in the 18th minute that rolled wide of the target by inches. Giles Cowell put a ball on goal in the 57th minute, which was saved.
“We set up (an offense) more, more triangles and triangle passing,” Treptow said.
Head coach Kimberlea Baker noted the co-ed team had more “balance.”
“The play from the women on the team were as competitive as the play from the guys on the team,” she said. “We tried a different formation, with a four-line midfield, and I think that helped.
“We still need to work on talking. We stopped talking, and you can see that’s when it falls apart. It’s good that they recognized it, too.”
NEIU held Hudson off the scoreboard for the opening five minutes, and the clock ran for 13 more minutes before the Pirates (4-0) added a second tally. Hudson netted five goals between the 13th and 32nd minutes and led 7-0 at halftime.
“Still need a lot of improvement,” Treptow said after making nine saves in the first 40 minutes and seeing three other shots hit the woodwork. “Make good passes. More communication is, for sure, something.”
Added Cowell: “Spread out in formation. Good, solid passes. Focus on defending better.”
NEIU’s Dalton Miller made seven saves in the second half.
“I think they feel very proud we had more shots today, and we made it into the (late stages),” Baker said. “It’s definitely progress. We’re moving in the right direction.”