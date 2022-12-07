Barry Piatt

Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats.

Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either.

Barry Piatt has had a front row seat for state and national government and politics for over 50 years, working first as a political reporter in Iowa, and later as a senior advisor for members of the U.S. House and Senate and candidates for U.S. president. His blog, Barry Piatt on Politics: -Behind the Curtain, is on Substack. This article appeared on Dec. 3 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.