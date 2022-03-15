Barbara Wheeler will offer a workshop about research in music therapy at Wartburg College on Sunday, March 27.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Whitehouse Business Center Room 116 on the Wartburg College campus. The cost for Iowa Chapter of Music Therapists members is $15. Non-members can register for $35.
Wartburg students, faculty and staff are free and should contact Alpha Woodward to register. Visit https://bit.ly/3KoDlI6 to register. A Zoom link is available for those who are unable to attend in person.
Wheeler is one of the foremost presenters and researchers in the world of music therapy. Her numerous publications in research methodology are standard classroom texts internationally. She will share her expertise in research design, methodology and techniques during the program.
Three CMTE credits are approved for this workshop.