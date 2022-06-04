NOTICE AND CALL OF PUBLIC MEETING
Governmental Body: The Board of Supervisors of Bremer County, State of Iowa
Date of Meeting: June 6, 2022
Time of Meeting: 9:00 a.m.
Place of Meeting: Courthouse – Supervisors’ Office – Lower Level
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the above mentioned governmental body will meet at the date, time, and place above. The tentative agenda for said meeting is as follows:
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
9:00 a.m. Call meeting to order, approve agenda, public input
Members of the public are invited to address items not on the agenda. Please limit comments to two minutes. Official action cannot be taken by the Board at that time, but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the appropriate department.
Administrative Matters
Approve minutes from May 31, 2022
Review/Act on special claim run and authorize Auditor to issue check
Review/Adopt a Resolution to transfer funds from Rural Basic to Secondary Roads
Review/Adopt a Resolution of Acceptance of Public Improvements for completion of the Gas Venting Project at the Sanitary Landfill
Discuss special election date for LOSST election for Bremer County
Discuss proposal presented by the Bremer County Fair Board for county to purchase land at fairgrounds for an EMA/Public Health Building
Discuss Emergency Medical Services System Advisory Council
Board/Committee Updates
9:00 a.m. Lindsey Lambert, Building & Zoning
Public Hearing: Second Reading of Ordinance #22-09, an ordinance providing for a change in zoning for Joel L. Bremner and Jennifer L. Bremner from M to A-1 on the following described property: SE¼, SW¼ of Sec 13, Twp 93N, Rge 13W, Douglas Twp. More formally described as beginning at a point on the section line that is 540’ West of the SE corner of the SE¼, SW¼, thence N450’, thence W360’, thence S450’, thence E360’ to the point of beginning. Bremer County, Iowa
Act on second reading and waive or set date for third reading of Ordinance #22-09
9:30 a.m. David Lehman, Roadside Vegetation Management
Department update
10:00 a.m. Landon Moore, Engineer, weekly update
Review/Authorize Board Chair to sign IDOT Bremer County HMA Resurfacing Plans for Project Number L-L-10-123—73-09 (Shiloh, Shelby Ridge and Whitetail Subdivisions)
Review/Act on proposal from Dick’s Petroleum Company for installation of fuel tanks and equipment
11:00 a.m. Andrew Bell, Align Architecture & Planning
Updates and refinements regarding the two courthouse addition scenarios discussed at the May 16th board meeting