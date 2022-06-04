NOTICE AND CALL OF PUBLIC MEETING

Governmental Body: The Board of Supervisors of Bremer County, State of Iowa

Date of Meeting: June 6, 2022

Time of Meeting: 9:00 a.m. 

Place of Meeting: Courthouse – Supervisors’ Office – Lower Level

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the above mentioned governmental body will meet at the date, time, and place above. The tentative agenda for said meeting is as follows:

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

9:00 a.m. Call meeting to order, approve agenda, public input

Members of the public are invited to address items not on the agenda. Please limit comments to two minutes. Official action cannot be taken by the Board at that time, but may be placed on a future agenda or referred to the appropriate department.

Administrative Matters

Approve minutes from May 31, 2022

Review/Act on special claim run and authorize Auditor to issue check

Review/Adopt a Resolution to transfer funds from Rural Basic to Secondary Roads

Review/Adopt a Resolution of Acceptance of Public Improvements for completion of the Gas Venting Project at the Sanitary Landfill

Discuss special election date for LOSST election for Bremer County

Discuss proposal presented by the Bremer County Fair Board for county to purchase land at fairgrounds for an EMA/Public Health Building

Discuss Emergency Medical Services System Advisory Council

Board/Committee Updates

9:00 a.m. Lindsey Lambert, Building & Zoning

Public Hearing: Second Reading of Ordinance #22-09, an ordinance providing for a change in zoning for Joel L. Bremner and Jennifer L. Bremner from M to A-1 on the following described property: SE¼, SW¼ of Sec 13, Twp 93N, Rge 13W, Douglas Twp. More formally described as beginning at a point on the section line that is 540’ West of the SE corner of the SE¼, SW¼, thence N450’, thence W360’, thence S450’, thence E360’ to the point of beginning. Bremer County, Iowa

Act on second reading and waive or set date for third reading of Ordinance #22-09

9:30 a.m. David Lehman, Roadside Vegetation Management

Department update

10:00 a.m. Landon Moore, Engineer, weekly update

Review/Authorize Board Chair to sign IDOT Bremer County HMA Resurfacing Plans for Project Number L-L-10-123—73-09 (Shiloh, Shelby Ridge and Whitetail Subdivisions)

Review/Act on proposal from Dick’s Petroleum Company for installation of fuel tanks and equipment

11:00 a.m. Andrew Bell, Align Architecture & Planning

Updates and refinements regarding the two courthouse addition scenarios discussed at the May 16th board meeting