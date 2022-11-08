The Bremer County Courthouse bustled with activity all day, but shortly after 8 p.m., after the polls closed, the tension in the hallway was palpable.

Six runners covering the county’s 14 precincts descended on the courthouse, bringing with them the results. Of the county's 18,117 registered voters, 11,128 cast ballots in Bremer County in Tuesday’s election, or 61.42%.