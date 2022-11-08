The Bremer County Courthouse bustled with activity all day, but shortly after 8 p.m., after the polls closed, the tension in the hallway was palpable.
Six runners covering the county’s 14 precincts descended on the courthouse, bringing with them the results. Of the county’s 18,117 registered voters, 11,128 cast ballots in Bremer County in Tuesday’s election, or 61.42%.
Republican candidates took every seat on the ballot in Bremer County, save for state auditor, which was won by Democrat Rob Sand, the incumbent.
Two issues in the county ballot, the Constitutional Amendment, and the Public Measure, both passed.
All results stated are based on the unofficial results in Bremer County.
Amendment
The Constitutional Amendment on the ballot, affirming the right to bear arms and placing any restrictions of that right under strict scrutiny, received a majority of “Yes” votes in Bremer County. The Amendment received 6,983 Yes votes, or 68%, and 3,302 No votes, or 32%.
Public Measure BW
The Public Measure for the rural Local Option Sales and Services Tax has passed by the narrow margin of 1,629 votes for, or 50.5%, and 1,598 votes against, or 49.5%.
Local races
Darius Robinson, a Republican, has been elected county attorney, after receiving 5,732 votes or 54%. His opponent, Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner, a Democrat, received 4,851 votes, or 45%.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman won the race for county treasurer against Democrat Erin Pratt. He received 6,569 votes, or 61%, compared to Pratt’s 4,206, or 39%.
In the District 3 supervisor race, Dewey Hildebrandt, the former sheriff, won overwhelmingly with 2,663 votes, or 76%, against challenger Tim Neil. Neil received 837 votes, or 24%.
The recent redistricting put Hildebrandt and Neil in the Republican primary as opponents. In June, Hildebrandt received the party nod. On the Nov. 8 ballot, Neil ran as a no-party candidate.
In the race for state representative for District 57, Pat Grassley, a Republican, won with 4,446 votes or 57%, defeating Democrat Carissa Froyum, who had 3,307 votes or 42%.
In the race for state senator for District 29, Rep. Sandy Salmon, a Republican, defeated Jenn Wolff, a Democrat. Salmon received 6,710 votes, or 61%, while Wolff had 4,273 votes, or 39%. Salmon’s district was redistricted, and at the time her residence fell outside the boundaries of the newly created District 29, so she moved her residence to be eligible for office.
Uncontested in the local races were Missy Thurm, a Republican, for the county recorder, and Corey Cerwinske, who won his first public office running unopposed for supervisor for District 2.
State races results for Bremer County
In the Governor‘s race, Republicans Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg defeated Democrats Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker and Libertarians Rick Stewart and Maro Battiglia in Bremer County. The Reynolds ticket received 6,975 votes, or 63%, DeJear’s ticket received 3,811 votes, or 34%, and Stewart’s received 275 votes, or 2%.
Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, defeated Joel L. Miller, a Democrat. Pate garnered 7,255 votes in Bremer County, or 67%. Miller received 3,620 votes, or 33%.
Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, defeated Todd Halbur, a Republican, in Bremer County. Sand received 5,461 votes, or 50.4%. Halbur received 5,384 votes in Bremer County, or 49.6%.
Roby Smith, a Republican, defeated incumbent Democrat Michael L. Fitzgerald for the Treasurer of State in Bremer County. Smith received 5,991 votes, or 55%, while Fitzgerald received 4,811 votes, or 45%.
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, won in Bremer County, receiving 7,352 votes, or 68%. His Democratic challenger John Norwood received 3,441 votes, or 32%.
Brenna Bird narrowly defeated Tom Miller in Bremer County for Attorney General of Iowa, receiving 5,765 votes, or 53%, while Miller received 5,094 votes, or 47%.
National races results for Bremer County
For U.S. Senator, Republican Chuck Grassley won in Bremer County, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley received 6,628 votes, or 60%, while Franken received 4,334 votes, or 39.51%.
In the race for U.S. Representative for District 2, Republican Ashley Hinson defeated Democrat Liz Mathis in Bremer County. Hinson received 6,562 votes, or 60%, while Mathis received 4,418 votes, or 40%.
Judicial Ballot
Iowa Supreme Court Justice Dana Oxley won her votes for retention, receiving 5,878 Yes votes, or 71.05%, to just 2,395 No votes, or 28.95%.
Court of Appeals Judge Paul B. Ahlers won his retention vote, receiving 6,249 Yes votes, of 74.52%, while only receiving 2,125 No votes, or 25.38%.
Court of Appeals Judge Gina Badding won her vote for retention, receiving 6,005 Yes votes, or 73.75%, while receiving only 2,137 No votes, or 26.25%.
District 2A Associate Judge Peter B. Newell won his retention vote, with 6,969 Yes votes for his retention, or 79%. There were 1,807 No votes, or 21%.
This is a developing story.