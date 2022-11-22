Raeann L Eckhoff to Kenton Zelle and Cynthia Zelle, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 17 Block: 4, $17.00, $357.60, $223,750.00.
Tammy Ingersoll, Steve Ingersoll, Debra Leymaster, Terry Heerts and Kenneth R Heerts to Darla Spier, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES CONDOMINIUM Unit: 117, $17.00, $247.20, $155,000.00.
Marjorie L Macken to Marjorie L Macken TRUST, quit claim deed, Lot: OUTLOT A SW NE 11-91-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Diane Troutman to Josh A Troutman and Todd J Troutman, quit claim deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY Ill CONDO Unit: 311, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joan M Greenlee to Ryan Norton, bill of sale, PARK CABIN FREDERIKA Lot: 12, $17.00, $15.20, $10,000.00.
Next Level Holding LLC Series 6 PS to Andrew Scott Schilling, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME ADDITION Lot: 9 Block: 6, $17.00, $298.40, $186,900.00.
Aaron Goodenbouer and Angel Goodenbour to Joshua L Krueger, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 7-93-12, $17.00, $71.20, $45,000.00.
Robert Tonne and Marleen Tonne to Cory Chapin and Natalie Chapin, warranty/court officer deed, S1 /2 NE & S1 /2 NE NE 21-92-12, $17.00, $2,194.40, $1,372,000.00.
Kerry W Bergmann EST and Kenny Bergmann ADM to Sylvan Mutschler and Kathy J Mutschler, warranty/court officer deed, FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 20, FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 20 and FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 20, $17.00, $28.00, $18,000.00.
D Ann REVOCABLE TR, D Ann Ingman TR and Doris Ann Ingman TR to Barry Smith and Rebecca Smith, contract, WAVERLY HINDS ADDITION Lot: 6, $47.00, $0.00, $415,000.00.
Kay Luebbers to Darlys E Schulz, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER CORKERY ADDITION Lot: 5, $12.00, $327.20, $205,000.00.
Richard F Sprague and Sharon L Sprague to Richard F Sprague and Sharon L Sprague, quit claim deed, S1 /2 SW 11-92-14 Parcel: B, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Windy Acres LLC, Richard F Sprague COTR and Sharon L Sprague COTR to Richard F Sprague and Sharon L Sprague, quit claim deed, S1/2 SW 11-92-14 Parcel: C, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Elwood Wendel and Tina Wendel to Reece Ray Knoploh, warranty/court officer deed, SW NW 1-93-11, $12.00, $399.20, $250,000.00.
JIR Properties LLC to Maifeld Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, W20FT E1/2 & E6FT8IN SUMNER WESCOTT’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 5, $17.00, $183.20, $115,000.00.
Ashley Tieskotter to Alesha Ann Bright, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 W1/4 DENVER Lot: 2 Block: 5, S1 /2 DENVER Lot: 3 Block: 5 and S1 /2 DENVER Lot: 4 Block: 5, $12.00, $303.20, $190,000.00.
Knoploh Enterprises LC to Bryce Gene Ackerman, warranty/court officer deed, HER SUBDIVISION Lot: 8 SE 22-93-11, $17.00, $335.20, $210,000.00.
Stephen H Anderson, Marcia Kasper Anderson and Marcia Kasper Anderson to Brian Leo Anderson and Melissa Kay Anderson, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 NE 10-91-12, $17.00, $743.20, $465,000.00.
Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Assoc to City of Waverly, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 11-91-14 Parcel: I, $22.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Assoc to City of Waverly, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 11-91-14 Parcel: J, $22.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Ronald L Teisinger to Ronald L Teisinger and Viola R Teisinger, other-deed, S1/2 NE 12-91-13 and DENVER PARK VIEW PLACE 3RD ADDITION Lot: 8, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Steven M Teisinger and Viola R Teisinger to Steven M Teisinger, other-deed, NE NW 12-91-13 and N1/2 NE 12-91-13, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brian A Eness and Rebecca J T Eness to Ashley Jane Tieskotter and Steven Willam Fordyce, warranty/court officer deed, SHERWOOD ACRES ADDITION Lot: 7 NW 23-91-13, $17.00, $554.40, $347,000.00.
Timothy J Hinz and Tana Hinz to Gerald M Dove and Mary J Dove, warranty/court officer deed, SE 32-91-13 Parcel: C, $17.00, $2,066.40, $1,291,808.00.
MBS Land Company LLC to PCO Farmland Holdings 1 LLC, warranty/court officer deed, NFR1/2 & N1/2 S1/2 NW 2-93-14, $22.00, $1,679.20, $1,050,000.00.
Robert E Meyer TR, Robert E Meyer REVTR, Ilene J Meyer TR and Ilene J Meyer REVTR to Kirk R Meyer and Jody R Meyer, warranty/court officer deed, LOT 10 & LOT 1 OF 10 AP SUMNER SUMNER RAILROAD ADDITION, $17.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Sandra K Swinton to Sandra K Swinton and Terri L Davis, quit claim deed, SW SE 25-93-14 Parcel: A, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joseph E Swanson and Afton R Harvey to Freddie D Schwartz, warranty/court officer deed, S316.6FT SUB Lot: 8 SW 16-91-13, $22.00, $471.20, $295,000.00.
David S Hodgerson and Ramona K Hodgerson to David S Hodgerson REVTR and Ramona K Hodgerson REVTR, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE BARRICK ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADDITION Lot: 8, $12.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Travis R Moen and Kassie M Moen to Marcus Harrington and Kristie Sommer, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 35-91-14, $17.00, $468.80, $293,500.00.
Rendall D Wilharm and Tara R Wilharm to Rendall D Wilharm and Tara R Wilharm, quit claim deed, S448.52FT E339.92FT NE SW 23-92-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Lavern G Fails, Grace M Fails, Lavern Fails and Grace Fails to Lavern G Fails, quit claim deed, NE & SE 17-91-13 and NW NW & SW NW 1-91-13, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Bremer County to Michael White REVTR and Jolene White REVTR, quit claim deed, NW SE 16-93-14, $0.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randall O Morris and Leslie A Morris to Randall O Morris, quit claim deed, WAVERLY LENORE ESTATES CONDO Lot: A Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Aaron James Miller EST and Shannon Kay Escobar ADM to Shannon Kay Escobar, other-deed, WAVERLY MAPLE HILLS ADDITION Lot: 9 Block: 2, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.