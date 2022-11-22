Raeann L Eckhoff to Kenton Zelle and Cynthia Zelle, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 17 Block: 4, $17.00, $357.60, $223,750.00.

Tammy Ingersoll, Steve Ingersoll, Debra Leymaster, Terry Heerts and Kenneth R Heerts to Darla Spier, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES CONDOMINIUM Unit: 117, $17.00, $247.20, $155,000.00.