Troy Anthony Schneider and Christine Ann Schneider to James E Johnson Jr and Josephine G Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 8, $17.00, $279.20, $175,000.00.

Nathan J Borrett and Lindsey J Borrett to Judy Ann Leistikow, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 60, $17.00, $219.20, $137,500.00.