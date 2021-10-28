Every day, millions of older Americans (those 65 years of age or older) manage basic health and functioning needs with the help of family caregivers. These family caregivers (defined as relatives, partners, friends, or neighbors who provide assistance because of a personal relationship rather than financial compensation) set up medical appointments, coordinate services, help with personal cares, prepare meals, provide transportation, manage medicines and handle finances.
Family caregivers encompass more than 1 in 5 Americans. In 2015, 43.5 million people were caregivers; in 2020, this number increased to 53 million. These are individuals providing unpaid care to an adult with health or functional needs. (National Alliance for Caregiving). Whether the person they are caring for is living with them or living hundreds of miles away, individuals caring for an older adult sacrifice a lot of their own time and even their wellbeing. Many caregivers are caring for their older adult family member or loved one; they also are balancing working outside of the home and caring for their own children.
Without a doubt, the services that family caregivers provide are invaluable. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is here to help caregivers by providing:
• Caregiver support groups
• Valuable information about available resources
• Assistance with referrals and applying for community resources
• Training and education
• Respite care
• GrandPad devices to keep caregivers connected to their loved one
During November, we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It is a time to raise awareness of family caregiver issues and recognize the sacrifices they make for their loved ones. It also is an opportunity to educate family caregivers about self-care and increase awareness about services and supports available to assist in their journey. For more information about services available for caregivers, call NEI3A at 800-779-8707.