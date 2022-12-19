November always seems to fly by with the anticipated Thanksgiving break and many activities starting up. As we wrapped up our third full month of being in school, we had a lot of students work hard on their concert music for their upcoming winter concerts. These stellar students demonstrate hard work, show up to lessons prepared, and are fun to teach. For November, we feature eight fifth grade students and seven sixth grade students.
Fifth grade musicians of the month include Ben Raney (trumpet), Logan Hofer (tuba), Maria Nelson (trombone), Corban Frey (baritone), Tinley Krull (clarinet), Kinnick Boyer (alto sax), Logan Epley (percussion), and Cannon Fails (tuba).