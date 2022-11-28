Conservation practice funding through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) totaled more than $70 million to Iowa agricultural producers and other private landowners in fiscal year 2022. The newly contracted conservation practices will help treat natural resource concerns on more than 347,000 agricultural land acres.

NRCS staff also wrote 12,041 conservation plans during fiscal year 2022, which cover about 895,000 acres. Conservation plans help producers target and address natural resource concerns such as soil erosion, water quality, and wildlife habitat, in addition to addressing climate change and improving soil health.