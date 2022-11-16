Nook

According to UNI President Mark Nook, campus leadership will work to develop the appropriate programming and curriculum in anticipation of a Fall 2024 launch.

 UNI

Council Bluffs, Iowa – The Iowa Board of Regents approved a proposal from the University of Northern Iowa to proceed with the planning, development and implementation of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on Thursday. According to UNI President Mark Nook, campus leadership will work to develop the appropriate programming and curriculum in anticipation of a Fall 2024 launch.

“Based on figures from the Iowa Board of Nursing, nearly 80% of employers in the state indicate that it is difficult or very difficult to recruit nurses,” Nook said. “Finding qualified health care professionals is becoming exceedingly challenging, particularly in rural areas and in long-term care facilities.