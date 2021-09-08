Lorie Huffman, a Waverly native who calls herself an “occasional poet,” was deeply impacted by the events on 9/11.
Working as a K-6 Title I reading instructor and Talented and Gifted teacher at the time, she felt helpless to lend a hand in a practical manner then, instead wishing, like many Americans, to do so, she decided to uplift the spirits with a poem.
Her father, Robert Davidson, now 90, a U.S. Marine who served in Korea, was partly the inspiration for the poem.
“God Bless Our American Heroes” was born in the course of a few days after 9/11, as Lorie sorted through her thoughts, but finished on 11/9/01.
She wanted to share the message on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, as it resonates today with the same courage as it did when it was written.
A 1973 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock, Lorie would think about the poem as the anniversaries have rolled on, but more so lately, when she found her original copy, printed on patriotic paper, in her late mother’s belongings.
Here is how it goes:
God Bless Our American Heroes
Painful memories of senseless acts
Causes us much grief and sorrow.
With heavy hearts, we turn to God
Who will help us face tomorrow.
Ever so strong, our flag still stands.
We shall unite and face our fear.
Together, we speak with one voice:
Freedom is one thing we hold dear.
Americans will be strengthened
As we join hands in one spirit.
We shall turn our sad tragedies
Into triumphs with great merit.
Crown the Brotherhood of Heroes.
Employees, government, firemen,
Survivors, passengers, pilots,
Volunteers, and the policemen.
Embrace our belief in freedom,
As hand in hand we shall prevail.
Let’s pledge ourselves to remain strong.
So that our country will not fail.
PEACE to all who believe in God;
PEACE to our flag which stands unfurled.
PEACE to our courageous heroes;
PEACE to everyone in our world.