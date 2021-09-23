The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony (wcfsymphony) has announced that due to the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the orchestra’s Oct. 16 concert (Serenata Notturna) has been moved from the Brown Derby Ballroom to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. There will be one concert at 7 p.m. at Gallagher Bluedorn.
Seating for the relocated performance will be general admission. Tickets for the Oct. 16 concert are priced at $35 each and are available through the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849 or at wcfsymphony.org. Tickets already purchased for the Oct. 16 concerts at 4 and 7 p.m. will be honored at the relocated performance.
The relocation of this concert is in keeping with ongoing efforts by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony to maximize the safety of patrons, musicians, volunteers and staff members. The size of the Gallagher Bluedorn stage and audience seating areas allow maximum social distancing and ventilation of these spaces. Patrons are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and to wear masks while in Gallagher Bluedorn.
Patrons with questions may direct them to the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373, office@wcfsymphony.org or the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849.