Collision of rhythm

There is a video with juggling balls that hit the beat with the mallets of the marimba.

Collision of Rhythm will make its debut appearance in Oelwein on Saturday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts. This show is the third of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. This is a show that appeals to all ages. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their school age children and grandchildren.

This is what has been said about the show: