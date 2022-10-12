Collision of Rhythm will make its debut appearance in Oelwein on Saturday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts. This show is the third of seven crowd pleasing events for the 2022-23 season. This is a show that appeals to all ages. Parents and grandparents are encouraged to bring their school age children and grandchildren.
This is what has been said about the show:
Collision of Rhythm is a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso, Aaron Williams, and beatbox juggling keynote speaker, Bronkar Lee. They have worked with companies like GoPro, Coca Cola, and Google. Collision of Rhythm has been featured on ‘The Tonight Show,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ and in Super Bowl commercials. Both Williams and Lee have achieved Internet fame with “rhythmic” viral videos — Aaron, through his virtuosic rendition of Mario on Marimba (over 100 million views), and Bronkar, as the Beatbox Dad.
What does it mean when the show is described as “A percussion duo presenting where Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil? ” It means this is a one-of-a-kind show that is difficult to put into words. Curious patrons should look for videos of “Collision of Rhythm” on YouTube or visit the Williams Center for the Arts Facebook page to see sample videos of their work. There is a video with juggling balls that hit the beat with the mallets of the marimba. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDhv9PtuDb0) There is a video with the sound of tap dancing echoing the rhythm of the hand pan steel drum. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-esNPv5jwo) There is a video where the two performers trade places without missing a beat while sharing a set of drums. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTdDhZb3qMY)
Bronkar Lee is the Co-Founder and Chief of Inspiration at The Good Stuff Network (alongside his wife, Cyndi Harvell). Their Spread the Good Stuff Podcast offers insightful stories, powerful conversations, and practical tools and techniques designed to help you show up as your best self in the world.
Bronkar’s unique background includes touring Europe as ringmaster to a world-renowned circus, appearing with Jay Leno on the Tonight Show, starring in a Super Bowl commercial, and performing at Madison Square Gardens. You may have also seen him beatboxing with his son in a viral video that received over 200 Million views.
Aaron Williams is a virtuosic tap dancing multi-instrumentalist, trained in classical music, jazz, and rudimental percussion technique. He achieved internet fame with his viral video, Mario on Marimba, which has received millions of views on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites. He appeared in Coca-Cola’s “America the Beautiful” campaign which aired during the Superbowl, the Olympics, and the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. He is the composer of “Jazzy Note Blocks,” the music behind Note Blocks — AVM Shorts Episode 5, which has racked up over 77 million views on youtube.
In addition to his online and commercial successes, Aaron is a world-class music educator. He holds Level 3 Certification in Orff Schulwerk pedagogy, and he has presented teacher training workshops for AOSA, KIPP Schools, CMEA (California Music Education Association), and several colleges and universities. He is a recipient of the ACEMM Winter Spotlight Award, which is granted for outstanding work in learning communities utilizing music and movement. Aaron has done extensive work as a Band Director, Private Lessons Instructor, and Music Specialist for students ranging in age from 2 to 92.
Tickets are $40.00 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616.) Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only. Students enrolled in the Oelwein Community Schools are FREE. Students from area schools are only $5. Students in grades K-8 need to be accompanied by an adult.