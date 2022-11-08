Keith H Schuldt EST and Jill C Schuldt ADM to Beth R White, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY BROOKS & WOODRUFF Lot: OUTLOT 11, $22.00, $95.20, $60,000.00.
Cory D Petersen EST and Douglas K Petersen ADM to Lawsen D Duerre and Olivia M Stage, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY DEAN’S ADDITION D Lot: 6 Block: 119 TRACT IN ALLEY , $22.00, $176.80, $111,000.00.
Kyle T McCaslin and Cassandra I McCaslin to David S Deets and Monica S Deets, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY COPPER RIDGE 3RD ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $101.60, $64,000.00.
James M Sinnott and Attorney Jane Eveln Sinnott to BAHM Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 6, $17.00, $175.20, $110,000.00.
Jeffrey A Keen and Ashley E Keen to Jeffrey Alan Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY SECOND HOME ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 5, $17.00, $373.60, $234,000.00.
Nicole K Hodson, Cody Hodson and Nicole K Hodson to Austin Drewis and Lindsay Althoff, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE SICKLES ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 2 and JANESVILLE SICKLES ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 2, $17.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
Clayton Nieman, Melissa Nieman, Clayton J Nieman and Melissa S Nieman to Jacob Nichols, Elizabeth Driscoll Nichols and Elizabeth Driscoll Nichols, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER NE NW 25-91-13, $17.00, $391.20, $245,000.00.
Michael Frost, Jennifer Frost, Mike Frost and Jennifer S Frost, to Michael L Frost and Jennifer S Frost, quit claim deed, E1/2 SW NE 22-91-13, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
William D Staudt, Kennedy S Staudt and Kennedy Shania Papousek to Jacob Trotter, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 SUB OUTLOT E READLYN Lot: 2, $17.00, $167.20, $105,000.00.
Thomas B Benson and Mary Lou Benson to Thomas B Benson and Mary Lou Benson, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 21 SE 4-92-12 Parcel: A, AP Lot: 22 SE 4-92-12 Parcel: A, AP Lot: 23 SE 4-92-12 Parcel: A, TRIPOLI MAPLE DRIVE ADDITION Lot: 12 and TRIPOLI MAPLE DRIVE ADDITION Lot: 13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Linnea Jean Kangas to Andrew J Rover and Elizabeth A Rover, warranty/court officer deed, COMM 76FT N SE CORNER NE 26-91-13, $12.00, $275.20, $172,500.00.
Joshua L Vanhauen, Amanda J Vanhauen, Ashleigh J Sowle and Alex M Sowle to Jeremy R Vanhauen, quit claim deed, SE SE 21-92-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jeremy R Vanhauen, Ashleigh J Sowle and Alex M Sowle to Joshua L Vanhauen, quit claim deed, SE SW 22-92-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joshua L Vanhauen, Amanda J Vanhauen and Jeremy R Vanhauen to Ashleigh J Sowle, quit claim deed, SE SW 22-92-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Marty J Kane, Robyn M Kane and Tyler Kane to Kanes Rental Properties LLC, quit claim deed, W1/2 SUMNER CARPENTER’S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 29, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Marty J Kane, Robyn M Kane and Tyler Kane to Kanes Rental Properties LLC, quit claim deed, SUMNER FRIDLEY’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 3, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Marty J Kane, Robyn M Kane and Tyler Kane to Kanes Rental Properties LLC, quit claim deed, TRIPOLI WYNHOFF & COOK’S ADDITION Lot: 14 Block: 21, TRIPOLI WYNHOFF & COOK’S ADDITION Lot: 15 Block: 21 and S14FT TRIPOLI WYN HOFF & COOK’S ADDITION Lot: 16 Block: 21, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Nicholas Petsche, Emily R Petsche and Emily R Petsche to Jackson Schmidt, warranty/court officer deed, W110FT WAVERLY FIRST EAST ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 3 WITH EX, $17.00, $255.20, $159,900.00.
Sherylann F Seehase to Kevan E Forest and Cheryl A Forest, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY GATEWAY PARK CONDO Lot: Apt 4 Block: Bldg2, $22.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
Susan M Johnson, Larry A Johnson and Susan M Neuhaus to Mark R Welford and THeresa M Welford, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY SECOND HOME ADDITION Lot: 18 Block: 2, $17.00, $264.80, $166,000.00.
Loretta M Brandt EST and Gary Brandt EX to Clayton D Wiltse and Ruth Ann Wiltse, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY II CONDO Unit: 203, $17.00, $260.00, $163,000.00.
Spencer K Kleitsch and John R Kleitsch to Griffin H Cabalka and Kassidy K Cabalka, warranty/court officer deed, N250FT W660FT NW NW 1-91-12, $12.00, $551.20, $345,000.00.
Ralph D Schwake EST and William F Schwake EX to William F Schwake, warranty/court officer deed, S1 /2 SE 36-93-12 and NW SW 31-93-11, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Barnett Family TRUST and John E Barnett TR to Gregg T Weinberg REVTR, Theresa D Weinberg REVTR, Gregg T Weinberg TR and Theresa D Weinberg TR, warranty/court officer deed, PLAINFIELD SE NE 30-93-14 Parcel: BB of PARCEL C, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Glenn A Hesse EST, Carey Cowell EX and Carey A Cowell EX to Ernest L Hesse and Cheryl A Hartz, quit claim deed, NW NW 21-91-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ronald Sievers EST and Retha Praska EX to Mark C Brown and Meredith G Brown, warranty/court officer deed, SW 8-93-12 and SW 8-93-12, $22.00, $824.80, $515,822.00.
Shelby Lee Cornelius, Alexis Kay Cornelius and Alexis Kay Smith to Micah L Reuscher, other-deed, WAVERLY SECOND HOME ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 3, $12.00, $354.40, $222,000.00.
Steven P Davis to Sara Jean Davis, quit claim deed, WAVERLY JUHL’S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Anthony F Vieth and Joleen M Vieth to Casey Taylor and Lindsey Kae Taylor, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 6, $17.00, $139.20, $87,500.00.
Nathan Laun, Jessica D Laun and Nathan W Laun to Scarlet Houser and Steven Houser, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 2 Block: 41 and TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 3 Block: 41, $17.00, $192.80, $121,000.00.
Grace Mckinzie Gray, Hunter Gray, Grace W Gray and Grace W Buhrow to Nathan W Laun and Jessica D Laun, warranty/court officer deed, N238FT S718FT W20RODS SW SW 30-92-11, $17.00, $287.20, $180,000.00.
Gary Zimmermann and Ramona Zimmermann to Gary Zimmermann, quit claim deed, EMERALD OAKS SUBDIVISION Lot: 1, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Daniel G Streicher and Kelly M Streicher to Morgan Leigh Ackerson, quit claim deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 5, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Daniel G Streicher and Kelly M Streicher to Angel Marie McNulty, quit claim deed, WAVERLY SECOND HOME ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Matt Properties LLC to Faith & Family Care LLC, contract, SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Loi: 6 Block: 10 and SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 7 Block: 10, $47.00, $0.00, $132,00.00.
Deborah A Schultz and Randall S Schultz to Mattke Detailing LLC, warranty/court officer deed, AP S1 /2 Lot: 29 SE 23-93-11 and AP S1/2 Lot: 30 SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $55.20, $35,000.00.
Gary Kenneth Keune EST and Susan Caroline Keune EX to Susan Caroline Keune, bill of sale, CABIN #14 FREDERIKA PARK CABINS SE NW 7-93-12, $17.00, $0.00.
Donald M Buls to Lindsey J Borrett and Nathan J Borrett, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 82, TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 82 and TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN’S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 82 & VAC STREET, $17.00, $479.20, $300,000.00.
Austin Drewis to Brennen Davis and Katheryn Davis, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI LESTER’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 19 and TRIPOLI LESTER’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 19, $17.00, $175.20, $109,900.00.
Paul C White III and Autumn White to Brett Bright and Desiree Bright, warranty/court officer deed, NE 20-93-13 Parcel: A, $17.00, $210.40, $132,000.00.
Darlys Elaine Schulz to Iowa Maple Enterprises LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 27-92-14 Parcel: B and WAVERLY SCHULZ ADDITION Lot: 4, $22.00, $519.20, $325,000.00.
Travis M Martinek and Rachel E Martinek to Nate Bahr, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ROLLING MEADOWS SUB PHASE 2A Lot: 208, $17.00, $498.40, $312,000.00.
Patricia A Wise to Thomas Schweer, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 35 and WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 35, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
Michael Holtzman and Erica C Holtzman to Cassidy M Brand, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY KNIEFS ADDITION Lot: 12 Block: 1, $17.00, $220.80, $138,500.00.
Kerry W Bergmann EST and Kenny Bergmann to Ronald Bergmann, warranty/court officer deed, FREDERIKA Lot: 5 Block: 1, $12.00, $9.60, $6,500.00.
Kerry W Bergmann EST and Kenny Bergmann to Francis Peters, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 FREDERIKA Lot: 16 Block: 2, FREDERIKA Lot: 17 Block: 2, FREDERIKA Lot: 18 Block: 2 and W1/2 FREDERIKA Lot: 19 Block: 2, $12.00, $15.20, $10,000.00.
Lois N Roose to John R Dunleavy and Sarah E Dunleavy, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 SE SE SW 15-91-13, $17.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
John D Rieger TR and John D Rieger REVTR to Marlene Harmon REVTR, Marlene Harmon TR and Robert Harmon, warranty/court officer deed, E2/3 WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S, W. ADD Lot: 2 Block: 6, $17.00, $431.20, $270,000.00.
John D Kuethe, Jocelyn S Moeller, Darrel Brandt, Marian J Brandt, Mary Ellen West and Barbara John to John R Dunleavy and Sarah E Dunleavy, warranty/court officer deed, SE SW 15-91-13, $27.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Joel O Macken, Marjorie Macken and Marjorie L Macken to Marjorie L Macken, quit claim deed, 11-91-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.