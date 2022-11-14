October is a favorite for many with picturesque leaves and cooler temps. This year, fall seemed to stick around longer than normal! Not only is this Mr. Winkey’s favorite time of year, but also his favorite time of the month...to acknowledge more outstanding fifth and sixth grade band students. These students are starting to develop fine musicianship qualities and are proving themselves as serious, hard-working students. For October, we feature eight fifth grade and seven sixth grade students.
Fifth grade musicians include: Birk Meisgeier (trumpet), Mason Myrmo (percussion), Eliza Baskett (flute), Parker Diehl (trombone), Ben Bienemann (tuba), Rachel Becker (alto sax), Korbin Podhaski (baritone), and Everleigh Rigdon (clarinet, not pictured).