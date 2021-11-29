Health officials both domestically and internationally are warning the public of a potentially dangerous new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 following the holiday weekend.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced recently that the Omicron variant, which was recently discovered in South Africa, has emerged and is starting to spread around the world. The U.S. has barred travel from South Africa and seven other neighboring nations with the exception of American citizens and permanent residents returning home.
In a press conference Monday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, President Joe Biden told the nation that omicron is “not a cause for panic, but a cause for concern.”
“You have to get your vaccine, you have to get the shot, you have to get the booster,” President Biden urged, according to a pool report from The Hill’s Alex Gangitano. “We’re going to fight and beat this new variant as well (as the delta variant). A fully vaccinated, boosted person is the most protected against COVID.
“As additional protection, please wear your masks indoors in public settings around other people.”
According to the CDC, omicron has not yet appeared in the U.S., but Canadian authorities have said that there are two cases of the mutation in Ontario from patients who had returned to the country from Nigeria.
Currently, the delta variant is the predominant version of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that is causing most cases around the world. Until omicron’s emergence, infections had been on the decline.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 560,480 cases of COVID-19 since the virus’ first appearance in Iowa in March 2020. There have been a total of 7,354 deaths either caused by or contributed by COVID-19.
In Bremer County, there have been 4,135 infections, 3,540 recoveries and 72 deaths since the start of the pandemic, leaving 523 active cases. Meanwhile, Butler County had 2,447 infections, 2,073 recoveries and 44 deaths, with 330 active cases.
During his speech, President Biden said that if there is a need to update the vaccines and boosters, the federal government will accelerate their development and deployment.
“We do not yet believe that additional measures will be needed,” he said, adding that his COVID-19 response team is working with the developers of the vaccines used in the U.S. — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — for all contingency plans.
“All of this is confusing to a lot of people,” the president added. “If you are vaccinated but still worried about the new variant, get your booster. If you aren’t vaccinated, get that shot. Go get that first shot.”
CMS VACCINE RULES BLOCKED
Meanwhile, a federal district court judge in Missouri has blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from requiring facilities to have its workers vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of receiving funding.
Judge Matthew Schelp ruled that CMS does not have the authority to make the requirement in 10 Midwestern states, including Iowa, to order hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds to have its workforce vaccinated. The federal government had required the shots be taken before Jan. 4.
In a press release issued after the ruling Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state is “fighting back” against the rules issued by the Biden Administration that amount to an “attack on individual liberties.”
“Medical providers that have been on the frontlines of this pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions,” Reynolds said.
“I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make health care decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms, President Biden should do the same.”