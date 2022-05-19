An Ogden teen has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment in Bremer County.
Chad Chapline, 17, is accused of physically restraining and repeatedly sexually assaulting a victim on May 14 and 15. He is charged as an adult.
Court records show that Chapline threatened the victim with a knife while confining them in a treehouse in a wooded area in Waverly for two days.
He was interviewed by Waverly police on May 15.
Chapline had turned 17 two weeks earlier.
His legal guardians were contacted, granting permission to officers for the interview, court records state.
According to the criminal complaint, Chapline and another offender, who is not named in court records, committed the offenses in various ways over 48 hours.
Although the criminal complaint listed a rural Ogden address, in an application for the appointment of counsel, Chapline noted his address as 106 16th Street SW, Waverly.
This is the address of Bremwood Residential Treatment, Lutheran Social Services.
A Class B felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.
Chapline is held at the Bremer County Jail. Bond is set at $100,000 cash/corporate surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on May 26.