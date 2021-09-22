October is just around the corner and so is Waverly’s signature fall festival – Oktoberfest.
Dubbed, deservedly, the “area’s most family-friendly Oktoberfest,” the iconic German-themed event has a small-town, intimate feel with activities and entertainment for all ages.
Brimming with fun, this year’s event is special in that it celebrates a return to a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s edition.
It also marks the fifth anniversary of Waverly’s Oktoberfest.
Aside from the return of the family fun to town at the beginning of the fall season, the Kohlmann Park celebration is made even more joyful because First Street Northwest, where some of the tents are positioned, opened a few weeks ago, so the event-goers of all ages will have plenty to experience.
“Last year showed us what it is like to be less connected to our friends and neighbors,” said Josh Schneiderman, one of the members of the organizing committee. “I think many of us realized how much we need reasons to have a drink together, enjoy music together, have the kids play together. It’s what makes us a community instead of just a bunch of people who live and work near each other.”
To promote exactly that message this year, organizers moved the event a week back, which allowed them to book beloved bands whose schedules were filled earlier in September (Full disclosure: Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen being this writer’s favs).
“We were able to book a lot of the bands that people were most excited to see,” Schneiderman added.
So here is a run-down of the fun-packed weekend:
Friday:
The gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and the Eisenachers, a local group of musicians, will be on hand to stir the musical palates with the lively rhythms of festive tunes, while the wafting aroma from barbecue, brats and ethnic dishes tickles the nose, as beers of all stripes quench the thirst of fun-lovers who have spent the last year in isolation.
The return of Oktoberfest as a treasured community event where friends gather to celebrate German heritage is a great way to kick off the fall season, organizers say.
On Friday, the UNI International Dance Team will perform, along with the Eisenachers, and for those brave enough to try it, the dancers will generously offer some lessons.
At 6 p.m., the opening ceremonies will kick off with Mayor Adam Hoffman and Eisenach Sister City President Dr. Brian Pfaltzgraff tapping the kegs in a ritual marking the beginning of the festivities.
Meanwhile, Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen will get hands clapping and feet tapping, not to mention open the stage for dancers of all skill levels aware enough to be lauded and applauded in public.
Around 6:30 that evening, a keg tossing competition will add extra excitement, and by 8 p.m. everyone will be ready for the fireworks, a spectacular event called, Fireworks Over the Cedar River, sponsored by Nestlé.
At 8:15 p.m., Last Call featuring members of the Bar Flyz will liven the River Stage.
That 80s Band, featuring Valerie Girl as lead vocalist and guitar, Mick Fly, vocalist and bass player, Izzy Furreel, lead guitar and vocalist and Rod Springfield, drums and vocals, will top off the night with an adrenaline-pumping nod to the times.
Saturday:
On Saturday morning, a Cornhole tournament will be held, and participants, who will have to bring their own resin-filled bags, will be playing on 10 sets of regulation size, ESPN quality direct print boards. Organizers say that corn bags will not be allowed.
If you did not understand anything in the previous paragraph and have no idea how the name Cornhole tournament came about, you can sit in your lawn chair that morning and enjoy the competitive spirit of the participants can catch up on the history of the game.
Starting at 11 a.m., flights of Waverly Oktoberfest keg beer will be available until 3 p.m.
In the meantime, Malek’s Fisherman Band will cater to polka lovers around noon that day, making sure that between a hearty brat with sauerkraut and a freshly made pretzel all hands are on deck for the 2:30 p.m. Hammerschlagen contest.
If you have never seen a hammerschlagen contest in your life and forgot the basic German you learned in high school, be assured that the common pounding tool builders use daily is somehow involved in that event, as well as in the “Hammered” Schagen contest that happens around 6:30 p.m. that evening, which organizers say will give the game “a new twist.”
That and the stein hoisting competition, and the keg tossing will no doubt add to the activities for adults.
CRAZE, the Cedar River Association of Zymurgy Enthusiasts, will showcase their beers at the Homebrew tent from 3 to 6 p.m.
For the little ones, there is the Family Fun Zone, featuring face painting by the W-SR High School German Club. There also will be the Pony go-round and a tractor-pulled Kiddie Train.
As for music, the Jim Busta Band and Oktoberfest singers will perform at 6 p.m.; Never the Less and Pop Rocks will finish off the night.
“The fireworks are one of the exciting parts for me,” said Emily Neuendorf, a member of the organizing committee.
For more detailed information, see the special section.