Oliver E. Johnson, 97, died peacefully at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly on Monday, April 11, 2022.
He was born on October 24, 1924, in McVille, ND to Endre and Anna (Knutson) Johnson. Oliver was baptized and confirmed at New Lutheran Valley Church in McVille. After graduating from McVille High School he served in the 8th Army, spending time in Japan. After his discharge he attended Augsburg College and graduated in 1950. In June of 1950, he married Grace Ethelwyn Gisselquist at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. That following fall he entered Luther Seminary, graduating in May 1953, and ordained in McVille in June of 1953. They then served in parishes in Hoople and Grafton, ND and Cylinder, Clarion, McCallsburg and Radcliffe, Iowa. They retired to Waverly. Oliver worked part-time as an associate Pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he remained a member until his death.
One of the many highlights of his ministry was the opportunity to co-lead a group of Iowa Lutherans overseas to visit Japanese Lutherans and helped coordinate their visit to Iowa.
Oliver took an active part in several events and activities in his communities such as Lions, Toastmasters, Community Builders, Learning Never Ends and a variety of additional events that Wartburg College offered. Oliver and Grace also enjoyed traveling and attended several Elderhostels.
Survivors are his wife, Grace of almost 72 years; three children Carolyn Johnson of Waverly, Annette (Jeff) Goihl of Minneapolis and Keith (LeAnn) Johnson of Clarion; two grandchildren, Samantha and Alexandra and one great grandchild, Esley Jo and many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and one sister.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Oliver has been cremated and the family will greet family and friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to either your local food pantry, the Gisselquist scholarship fund at Augsburg College or to the donor’s favorite charity and online condolences for Oliver can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Johnson family with arrangements. 319-352-1187