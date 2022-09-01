Lavonne Oltrogge will celebrate her 80th birthday on September 7th with a card shower. A family dinner has been held.
She was born in Waverly, Iowa to Ewald & Eyla Kueker on September 7, 1942. She married Delbert Oltrogge on June 30, 1963. She was employed at Lutheran Mutual in Waverly for several years before she stayed home with the children and was actively engaged in farming with her husband. Lavonne was also the church secretary for Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn, for 43 years, retiring in 2021.