A Constitutional Amendment regarding the right to bear arms is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
It is summarized on the ballot as “Provides that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
To become law, it must receive a majority of “yes” votes.
The last amendment to the Constitution of Iowa was approved in May of 2009 to dedicate a portion of state revenue from the tax imposed on certain retail sales of tangible personal property and services for the benefit of the state’s natural resources.
The process of putting a Constitutional Amendment on the ballot
Before an amendment can be put on the ballot, it must pass a simple majority vote in both the Iowa State Senate and the Iowa House of Representatives in two legislative sessions with an election for state legislators coming in between votes, according to ballotpedia.org. These elections take place every two years. The amendment affirming Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms was originally considered during the 2017-18 legislative session, with the intention of being placed on the 2020 ballot, but a bureaucratic oversight by the Secretary of State’s office resulted in the proposed amendment not being published at least three months before November 2018. This resulted in the process needing to start over again with the 2019-2020 legislative session.
The amendment was approved during Iowa’s 2019-2020 legislative session with all Republicans in favor, and all Democrats, save for Rich Taylor, opposed. It again passed in the 2021-2022 legislative session along party lines.
The text of the proposed amendment reads as follows:
Constitutional Amendement
Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.