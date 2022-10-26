The back of the Nov. 8 ballot will include a public measure to impose a local sales and services tax in the unincorporated area of Bremer County at the rate of 1% effective July 1, 2023.
The full text of the public measure reads as follows:
SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED?
Summary: To authorize imposition of a local sales and services tax in the unincorporated area of Bremer County, Iowa at the rate of one percent (1%) to be effective on July 1, 2023.
A local sales and services tax shall be imposed in the unincorporated area of Bremer County, Iowa at the rate of one percent (1%) to be effective on July 1, 2023.
Revenues from the sales and services tax shall be allocated as follows: % for property tax relief
The specific purpose for which the revenues shall otherwise be expended is:
100% for funding Courthouse remodeling and construction project, including acquisition of equipment and capital improvements; construction, maintenance and repair of county buildings; repair and construction of secondary roads, bridges, culverts and related infrastructure projects; and any other lawful purpose of the county as determined from time to time by the Board of Supervisors.
