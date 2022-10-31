Captains

Jake Walker, Tyler Gayer, McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom will play their final home game on Friday against North Scott.

 By Nick Thompson

On Nov. 4, Waverly-Shell Rock will be playing its final home game of the 2022 season, win or lose.

The 49-7 win over Fort Madison last Friday earned the Go-Hawks the right to play one more time at Go-Hawk Stadium.