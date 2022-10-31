On Nov. 4, Waverly-Shell Rock will be playing its final home game of the 2022 season, win or lose.
The 49-7 win over Fort Madison last Friday earned the Go-Hawks the right to play one more time at Go-Hawk Stadium.
It will also be the final game at home for the 17 seniors on the team. The seniors have had a strong home record, going 14-3 in the past four seasons, including three playoff wins the last two seasons.
W-SR will have a tough test against North Scott on Friday, a team that ended its season in 2018 by a score of 39-9. The Lancers have never travelled the 155 miles to Waverly to face off against the Go-Hawks.
“I don’t know if they have ever been to Go-Hawk stadium,” head coach Mark Hubbard said. “We are going to get on the film tomorrow and put together a plan. It is nice that the kids earned the ability to play here one more time.”
Tyler Gayer, a senior running back for the Go-Hawks, is hoping that his fellow teammates can realize the moment.
“I am hoping that all of us seniors soak it in and have a lot of fun. North Scott is a really good team so it should be a really good game,” Gayer said.
The 100 yards of grass between the two endzones have seen some outstanding football the last two seasons and the Go-Hawks will be looking to send its seniors off with a trip to the UNI Dome.
