An incident at the Zinpro Corp. site at the Shell Rock Logistics Park Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital.
“Earlier today there was an incident at our Shell Rock, Iowa plant, where we have engaged a construction contractor in an expansion project,” company spokeswoman Lea Curtes-Swenson told Waverly Newspapers.
She said the injured person works for a subcontractor.
Around 9:59 a.m. area first responders were spotted near the construction site.
Waverly emergency medical services, Shell Rock firefighters and a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy were among the responders.
Witnesses said construction workers helped first responders and a person was taken from the site by a medical helicopter.
“We are partnering with our contractors to investigate the incident fully,” Curtes-Swenson said. “This review is underway, so we cannot legally share any details beyond that.”
“As a global company manufacturing performance minerals and other animal nutrition ingredients,” she said. “We’re deeply committed to the health and safety of our people, our partners, our customers and our communities.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured subcontractor and his family,” Curtes-Swenson said. “We ask that everyone in our Iowa operating communities, if so inclined, please send your thoughts and prayers for a full recovery.”