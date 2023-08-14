A Waverly couple who tied the knot just a few weeks ago returned to the very church where they were married to renew their vows and start a new tradition of their own.
Meredith and Quintin Becker who said their “I do’s” on July 14, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, went back on Aug. 6, to be a part of a milestone reunion event in the church’s history, to refresh their recent memories and to open a special page in their own hearts for an annual reconnection with the ritual of vow renewal.
The Beckers attended the Little Brown Church’s 70th Annual Marriage Reunion and Vow Renewal Service alongside approximately 80 other couples.
Like all present, they reaffirmed their vows, but refrained from ringing the bell, which is part of the tradition, so that other couples could get a chance to do so.
“We felt like we just rang it yesterday, so we let the other couples ring it,” Meredith said.
Meredith said they wanted to attend the ceremony in order to become a part of a community of couples who had been married at the church.
During the service, Pastor Drew McHolm shared words of encouragement for the couples after the guests sang a few hymns. Then many rang the bell, after which those present renewed their vows.
“The service was perfect for a beautiful and welcoming country church,” Meredith said.
Entertainment from local musician Dustin Weiss added musical flavor to the occasion after a lunch catered by Johnny’s Southern Seafood from Nashua.
At the church, a new Wedding Garden was dedicated in memory of Marlys Sinnwell, who worked at the church as a secretary and as the wedding coordinator. Marlys, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 79, was a leader in the 4-H program in Nashua, served on the school board for nine years and was a member of the Red Hat Society, according to her obituary. Focused on family and faith, she worked at Lutheran Mutual in Waverly. She loved to bake bread, sew and garden.
At the Aug. 6 vow renewal ceremony, the blend of past and present taking place in the overall environment of the 1860s church building and grounds, made the day special for the Beckers.
Reflecting on their recent wedding, Quintin said he was in awe of their presence in a space that had been cherished by generations of newlyweds.
“To know that thousands and thousands of other people stood in the same place as us, and promised their lives to each other, definitely makes the day feel extra special,” Quintin said.
“We were married on a hot and muggy Friday afternoon, with rain following the ceremony,” he added. “It also happened to rain the morning of the reunion. I think the rain brought us right back when we were married and all the emotions and memories tied to that day.”
The Beckers’ idea to start a new tradition of their own was recognized at the renewal ceremony with a prize bag for being the most recently married couple.
“We enjoyed seeing this celebration as the garden is so beautiful and was part of our day as well,” Meredith said.
They both graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, Meredith with a degree in public relations and Quintin with a diploma in graphic technologies. Meredith is a community engagement manager at Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois and Quintin in marketing at Talk to Me Technologies in Cedar Falls.
They both had traveled before they met, so when their paths crossed, they found out they had a lot in common.
The renewal of the vows will be another bonding experience for the Waverly newly weds.
“We can’t wait to attend next year,” Meredith said.