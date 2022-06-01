It was a tale of two halves for the Go-Hawks against North Scott. With a stiff cross breeze that wasn’t helping or hurting either team, Waverly-Shell Rock followed their experience backed senior core.
The game opened with W-SR showing their offensive firepower and keeping the ball on their scoring half. Constant shots put heavy pressure on the North Scott keeper but W-SR couldn’t find the back of the net.
North Scott committed a penalty near the mid-point of the first half that gave W-SR a free kick outside of the box. Senior Morgan Aikey took the kick with junior Anna Stromberg crossing over the ball to create a bit of distraction. Aikey’s strike saw the ball get tipped by the North Scott goalie and hit the crossbar and go in for the opening goal of the game.
Things remained heavy on the Go-Hawk scoring side throughout the rest of the first half until senior Macy Smith got the ball on a breakaway. Smith put on some fancy moves to put the ball past the outstretched hand of the goalie to find the back of the net and put W-SR up 2-0 right before half.
The second half saw the script flip with North Scott going on the offensive. North Scott kept constant pressure on W-SR’s defense but the Go-Hawks stood strong not allowing a goal for most of the second half.
A fluke bounce off a throw in saw W-SR commit a handball penalty inside the box giving the Lady Lancers a penalty kick. A powerful shot slipped past W-SR’s goalie and found the back of the next to make the score 2-1.
The Go-Hawks then started to play some slow offense as they tried to keep the ball on their scoring half of the field. The occasional offensive possession by the Lady Lancers was thwarted by the strong Go-Hawk defense and goalie Kaitlyn Eggena.
Right as time expired Stromberg took one final shot on goal from near midfield and it barely crossed the line. The refs had to deliberate on whether or not it was a goal but they counted it.
W-SR pulled out the win 3-1 and advances to the semi-finals against Norwalk. W-SR and Norwalk played just a month ago in the regular season finale that saw Waverly pull out a 1-0 win that went into penalty kicks.
W-SR and Norwalk will play on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. on field six at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The game can also be live streamed on YouTube on the IGHSAU profile.