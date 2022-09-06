Opal Bryan, 97, passed away August 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Care Center in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
Opal was born May 10, 1925 in Greene, Iowa, the only daughter of Ed and Leatta (Wedeking) Kammeyer. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1943. When World War II started, she worked as an aide at the old Waverly Hospital, then at Lutheran Mutual. Opal travelled to Los Angeles in 1944 with her friend Milly Richmond. She worked as a bookkeeper at Bank of America, joined the USO, danced with the soldiers, while enjoying all the sights and sounds of California. She returned to Iowa in 1945 and got a job at Rath Packing in Waterloo. She married Robert Bryan in 1949, and they had three children. After their divorce in 1973, Opal worked as a hostess at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins for ten years before moving to Janesville, Iowa, in 1987. Opal enjoyed being back in her beloved Iowa with her mother, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to declining health, she moved to Fairmont, Minnesota in 2014. Opal had been a resident at St. Luke’s since 2018.