It is an annual ritual to welcome students for an Open House just before the start of classes. But beyond the expected emotions that go with the beginning of the school year, in the hallways of Carey Elementary on Monday, there was also a sense of rejoicing from returning to the routine, and a feeling of comfort at the restoration of the spirit after the pandemic disruptions of the past two years.
That joy of normalcy shined through in the smiles of the teachers, in the trepidation of the students and in the affirming presence of the parents.
Inside the school, during the Open House, it was a beehive.
It was an opportunity for families to drop off the supplies and for the students to say hello to their teachers.
Micky Bahlmann, the principal at Carey and Shell Rock elementaries, said she is delighted to start her 19th year in that role and her 29th year in area education.
All the teaching positions in the district have been filled, she said, as early as June, while some districts reportedly still have openings.
At Carey, special ed teachers Brittany Knipper and Heather McAlpine, will be joining the team. At Shell Rock Elementary, Hilary Gerk will teach kindergarten and Josslynn Mason second grade.
A walk through the school hallway, festive as it is, makes the argument why the district is building two new elementaries (See progress report from Superintendent Ed Klamfoth).
Along the hallway wall are several stations where students who need additional help, ranging from reading to writing to behavioral to social emotional learning. In the new school, Bahlmann said, there will be more private spaces for this instruction.
When the bell rings on Tuesday, for the first day of school, about 250 students will head to the classrooms at Carey. Three of the classrooms are dedicated to special ed and another one, called a “bubble” classroom, is going to welcome 20 first-graders taught by Ms. Sarah Kyner.
Across the hallway is the classroom for Mrs. Kacy Lee’s first graders. A 2018 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Lee is in her third year of teaching in the district.
What she is most excited about this year likely holds true for many of her colleagues at the school and across the district.
“That we have some sense of normalcy,” she said, referring to the pandemic disruptions in education. “I have every student back in the classroom!”