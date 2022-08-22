It is an annual ritual to welcome students for an Open House just before the start of classes. But beyond the expected emotions that go with the beginning of the school year, in the hallways of Carey Elementary on Monday, there was also a sense of rejoicing from returning to the routine, and a feeling of comfort at the restoration of the spirit after the pandemic disruptions of the past two years.

That joy of normalcy shined through in the smiles of the teachers, in the trepidation of the students and in the affirming presence of the parents.