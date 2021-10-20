The infield dirt has been laid, the grass has been seeded and growing, and Waverly’s newest youth sports facility is taking shape.
Cedar River Park, which will serve as the new youth baseball and softball complex, will be the site of an open house Saturday morning to give the public its first opportunity to check it out. Organizers will hold the event from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and provide golf cart tours of the grounds.
Those wanting to attend the open house are asked to park in the north lot along Crestwood Avenue. Jimmy John’s will also give out sandwiches to the first 150 guests.
Jeremy Langner, chairman of the city’s ball diamonds task force, said the group is glad to see the park’s progress.
“We’ve been able to see in the last 18 months a lot of construction take place,” Langer said. “The fields are up, everything is seeded now, and we need to let it grow now and get ready for the future.
“I think overall (the mood is) really good. The city’s been really supportive, good partnership with the task force.”
He added that a fundraising goal of $1.2 million to complete the facilities — which includes buildings and parking lots — is just $200,000 shy. He’s hoping the public can help that campaign — to use a baseball analogy — round third base and make it to home plate.
“We’re looking for people to contribute to the general park itself,” Langner said. “Knowing that it’s going to support all kids ages 4-14, so cash donations are what we’re looking for to finish out the last phases of the project.
“For us, too, we know that we’re going to have a community park there for kids to play, so we know that everybody’s going to be using it, and it’s a great opportunity to be part of the Rail Trail system.”
Planning on Cedar River Park started in September 2019, a few months after then-Mayor Dean Soash terminated the city’s support for Champions Ridge. It was a 120-acre site that had plans for about a dozen baseball and softball diamonds for youth and adults along with the Bremer County Fairgrounds and possible camping on the west end of town.
Langner, who is the principal at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School and previously a high school baseball coach at Waterloo West, was tabbed to lead the dozen-strong task force. They surveyed different plots around Waverly and settled on a 22-acre parcel that the city owned as part of the Cedar River Parkway project.
Construction on the lot began in 2020, with the grading phase completed Sept. 28, 2020, according to city documents. This spring, work began to transform the empty space into seven youth baseball and softball diamonds along with a Miracle Field, a turf ball field accessible for those with disabilities.
As it is suggested the grass in the outfields of all seven fields as well as the infield of the premiere baseball diamond on the north end of the complex needs a year to grow, Langner hopes the first games could be played there next fall.
The facility was constructed as a new, safe place for the Waverly-Shell Rock youth baseball and softball groups to play. Kiwanis Park, where there are three youth diamonds, is susceptible to flooding, and Memorial Park has scheduling conflicts with the adult softball leagues as well as the fair and Heritage Days.
Langner said seeing the park develop over the last 25 months from when the task force first met is extremely rewarding.
“The community support is there, and everyone really wants to see it wrapped up and finished and see our kids come together and play ball,” he said. “We think it’s a great addition to the city. So many benefits to being able to see this happen.”