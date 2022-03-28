On Saturday, Feb. 19, supporters of the Bremer County Fair Association gathered for an inaugural pork loin dinner at the 4-H Building in Waverly. Nearly $18,000 was raised for the new fairgrounds project.
A special thank you to former Bremer County Fair General Manager, Kevin Rasing and his wife Peney, for donating the meal which included smoked pork loin, cheesy potatoes, bacon green beans, salad and rolls. Fair Board members and wives provided the bars to go along with the soft serve ice cream provided in part by the Bremer County Dairy Promoters. Entertainment was provided by Allie Bagenstos sponsored by Get r’ Fried & Eric Michaels Magic which was sponsored by Signs & Designs. The evening would not have been successful without the generous support of the community, sponsors, and local businesses who attended the event, bought tickets and provided items for the live and silent auction.
Thank you for your contributions:
Gregg & Teresa Weinberg – G & T’s Bees of Iowa, Norby’s Distributing Co., Bob’s Broom, Tiling & Loader Services, Meyer Pharmacy, Chandler’s Janesville Locker, Renee Neil – Paparazzi Jewelry & Norwex Independent Consultant, Renewed Purpose, Asian Garden, Tapatio Mexican Grill, Larry’s Skelly Inc, Subway – Sumner, Plainfield Veterinary Services, The Oak Tree Inc, Rada Mfg. Inc., Thunder Lanes, Veno’s Pizza, J & C Grocery, Viafield – Sumner, O’Neill Design’s, Jessica Hyde – Beauty influencer / Farmasi, Kay & Fred Dreesman, Miller Hardware, Sub City – Waverly, CrawDaddy Outdoors, Sandy Moses – Pampered Chef, The Mixing Bowl, Walmart – Waverly, Fiberworks, Corner Cuts – Waverly, Margaret Uhlenhake, Stokes Welding, Liebau’s Strictly Hair, Kay Kingsley – Young Living, Z-Chicks Studio- Deb Zumbach, Frederika Locker, Connie & Doug Kohlmann, Dan Kuhlmann, Charles Hesse, Leslie Milius – Tupperware, Kendra’s Crafty Cakes, Schuldt Repair, Unverferth – Shell Rock, The Printery, Danielle’s Dutch Delicacies, Waverly Rotary Club, Denver Drug & Photo, Readlyn Veterinary Services, Elsamiller Electric, Moe & Arrow, Kip Ladage, Jimmy John’s – Waverly, JTees Designs, Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic, Panther Lanes, Randy Bergmann, Kathleen Petersen, Wanda Epley, Dianne Kleinschmidt, Splatters by Louise (Kramer), Paw’s Amore Corp., Linn County Fair, Iowa State Fair, Ron Lenth, Legacy Photography, Schares Metal Works, Dan Richards, Dwight, Sandy & Jackie Hinrichs, Optimum Service Group – Nate & Leslie Milius, Kay Park & Recreation, Dee Liddle, Mary Beth Zelle, Dan & Judy Lampe, Dean Buhr Spring Center Farm, Ecker’s Flowers & Greenhouse, Lola Stiles, Jane Seehase, Bremer Brewing Co, Larry & Kathy Heinemann.
Thank you for supporting the Bremer County Fair.
— Chelsea Petersen,
Marketing Manager for
Bremer County Fair Association