Unemployment Insurance Reform: This bill is intended to address the workforce shortage and get unemployed people back to work sooner. The goal is to return unemployment to what it was originally intended: provide financial support for a limited time while working towards re-employment. We need to ensure that government is not incentivizing Iowans to remain out of work, but instead is incentivizing folks to return to the workforce as quickly as possible.
This bill lowers unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks and it reduces the extension of benefits for plant closings from the current 39-week maximum benefit to 26 weeks. The bill does not change who is required to search for employment in order to receive unemployment benefits. However, if you are required to be looking for employment, the percentage of benefits you receive, if you refuse a job offer, will decrease.
Eminent Domain: The Iowa Utilities Board is prohibited from scheduling a hearing for granting the right of eminent domain to be used for building a carbon sequestration pipeline here in Iowa. This is a year-long moratorium, ending on Feb. 1, 2023. The negotiations between the pipeline companies and landowners and farmers can still continue. It’s not all I would like to see but this is better than nothing.
The only argument I’ve heard in favor of not stepping in to take action to protect landowners and farmers is that we should not “change the rules” in the middle of a project. As I recall during the threat of the Rock Island Clean Line electric transmission line coming through Iowa several years ago, we had no problem “changing the rules” in the middle of their project. We took decisive action to prevent the use of eminent domain in that case. And, as has been pointed out, what about the “middle of the project” landowners and farmers are in? Don’t they have plans for their property?
Elder Abuse Law Expansion: This bill creates the crime of older individual (elder) assault with enhanced penalties. Also strengthens penalties for theft against an older individual. Expands meaning of elder abuse to include (besides physical abuse) emotional abuse, neglect, isolation, sexual exploitation and financial exploitation and specifies criminal penalties for all.
Pharmacy Benefit Manager Regulation: Pharmacy benefit managers (PBM’s) are the middlemen between the pharmaceutical industry and our pharmacies. PBM’s would be prohibited from a number of unfair business practices; this would especially benefit rural pharmacies, important for Iowa as our rural residents regard their local pharmacy as essential for health care. Included among its provisions are: requires PBMs to reimburse a pharmacy at least as much as it would reimburse its affiliate for the same drug and prohibits a PBM from retroactively reducing payment on a claim to a pharmacy after the date of payment for a clean claim, among a number of other provisions.
Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) Reform: The BOEE is responsible for the licensing of teachers. This reform came in response to situations that have arisen in some school districts across the state involving some teachers having inappropriate relationships with students, even committing sexual abuse. There have been incidents where a teacher has been allowed to resign because of their improper actions and then they get hired by another school who is not aware of their past and commit the same improprieties there. Don’t get me wrong; the vast majority of teachers do a great job, but we have some bad apples and some children are suffering because of it. And it is the school district’s and state’s responsibility to ensure bad actors are held accountable. What the bill does:
1) Makes all full-time school employees over 18 mandatory reporters
2) Mandatory reporters are now required to report abuse of a child over 12 years old
3) Schools must keep written records of all complaints, whether they turn out to be founded or unfounded
4) The BOEE must track all complaints, including those that are unfounded as well as founded. If unfounded, all records of that complaint are kept confidential. If founded, the records are public records and can be obtained.
5) If a school is preparing to hire a teacher, the school will be required to check with the BOEE to see if there is a pending investigation on the teacher, if a complaint has been filed against them, or if their license has been revoked. If so, the BOEE must tell the school the nature of the complaint that prompted the investigation.
6) The BOEE is required to suspend the license of a teacher who is convicted of an aggravated misdemeanor or more serious offense
7) Schools are prohibited from entering into a confidentiality agreement that prohibits the school or any of their employees from discussing an incident, past performance or actions, or past allegations leading to discipline or adverse employment action or resignation with any potential employer or government agency. In other words, if a teacher is leaving a school for other employment, the school is allowed to tell the potential employer about any past incidents, etc. they had involving that teacher.
8) Schools also cannot waive the liability of a teacher related to an incident, past performance or action or past allegations of wrongdoing.
9) The BOEE is required to investigate a school administrator that employs a teacher who is subject to investigation
10) Civil penalties will be assessed against school administrators or school board who failed to ensure compliance with these new laws.
Searching Garbage: The Iowa Supreme Court recently ruled law enforcement must have a warrant to search a person’s garbage left out on the curb for pickup. This bill clarifies that garbage left on the curb for pickup is considered abandoned property, there is no expectation of privacy, and law enforcement can search it without a warrant.
Responding to Emergencies: Allows firefighters and EMS responders, volunteer or paid, to exceed the speed limit if they are responding to an emergency call.
Judicial Branch Budget: Appropriates nearly $200 million for the courts. Most of the funding goes to pay salaries and includes a 5.9% pay increase for justices, judges, and magistrates.
Justice Systems Budget: Appropriates over $630 million for the Attorney General’s office, Department of Public Safety, Iowa State Patrol, Department of Corrections (prison system), Board of Parole, Department of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Civil Rights Commission, Public Defender’s Office, Indigent Defense Fund, Department of Human Rights, Department of Public Defense, Office to Combat Human Trafficking, and firefighter training.
Agriculture and Dept. of Natural Resources Budget: Appropriates nearly $150 million for the Dept. of Agriculture, the Dept. of Natural Resources, soil conservation and water quality programs, state parks and their maintenance and recreational programs, including REAP.
Transportation Budget: Appropriates over $400 million to the DOT. Those monies come from the Road Use Tax Fund and from the Primary Road Fund.
Administration and Regulation Budget: Appropriates $110 million for the offices, staff, and activities of the Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State, Auditor of State, Dept. of Inspections & Appeals, Dept. of Revenue, and others.
Economic Development Budget: Appropriates $50 million for the offices of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Workforce Development, the Public Employment Relations Board, the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and others.
Shared County Assessors: Allows a county to share their assessor and staff with another county. Both counties contribute to the cost.