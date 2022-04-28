Legislators are going in to overtime. The 100th day of the last session of the 89th Iowa General Assembly was Tuesday, April 19, 2022. However, there remains work to be completed. I’ve never and won’t start now complaining about going past the last day of session. In six years of serving, this has happened often. Policy and budget issues remain to be resolved between House and Senate.
Republicans might want might a similar outcome but it is the path we want to take to get there is different. Either way, at this point the expenses of me living and traveling to and from Des Moines come out of my pocket. It gets expensive but it is part of what I and my family signed up for. Hotels, food, and fuel add up quickly at this point and I have nowhere to send those bills. DC might take note of this.
What’s at stake? Lots of issues but I’ll share a few items. School choice, state budget (or as I call it – operational expenses) and how and where funds are appropriated along with policies that individual members of both chambers have stood up for and are passionately fighting for. This is where it gets interesting and causes leadership in both chambers to not sleep at night. The members of both chambers want what they want and they also want to adjourn and get back to their personal careers, businesses, families and campaigns for the coming year.
Comments on legislative issues still facing us:
Solar tax credits. For those expressing their disappointment in the legislature to not advance a bill to fund the tax credits, I hear you and I understand your points. To address it, I signed on to legislation to begin the process to at least look into the issue and possibly appropriate additional taxpayer funds to cover the tax credit for those who had signed up for it. The bill is not advancing at this point. Why? Many other taxpayers are standing up and voicing their displeasure with paying for someone else’s solar system, a system many cannot afford but are being asked to fund for someone else’s personal benefit. This is the age-old concern of government taking from many to benefit a few or even more simply put, picking winners and losers. A question posed to me by a constituent regarding this issue, “If I need new tires for my car will you help pay for them?” Not likely, will be the response from most. It’s also a recent concern for me too as I need new tires and pricing them gave me sticker shock. Over a 30 percent increase from three years ago when I last replaced them.
The Solar Tax Credits along with many other tax credits were started a long time ago and have outlived their acceptance by many taxpayers. I established this as a concern when I ran for office and the idea of reducing taxes being fairer to all. I have addressed this in our recent tax reform legislation which will be the largest tax reduction for Iowans ever and will reduce taxes for all. Because the solar tax credit legislation is not advancing it is not meant to be a statement on anyone who bought a solar system based on receiving a tax credit to make it affordable to them or the many highly reputable installers who sold and installed them. It is my understanding that the contracts entered into had language stating the tax credit would be available as long as funds existed and there was no guarantee of receiving a tax credit. As the Iowa legislature indicating some time ago, we had plans to start eliminating tax credits. With that, many (more than anticipated or budgeted for) potential buyers and installers ramped up to get a solar system installed. The perfect storm happened as more buyers lined up for the tax credits then funds appropriated. The solar tax credit is one of many that are now in the sites of legislators to reduce or eliminate all together.
One other statement about solar is the growing concern on the number and types of chemicals used to manufacturing the silicon wafer used in a solar panel as well as the carbon foot print required to produce a silicon wafer. The amount of ground needed to support viable solar energy production needed to offer largescale benefit is also a concern. These are not popular topics but in all fairness these need to be discussed. Personally, I wish solar technology worked better and required less space, had advanced battery technology, and our infrastructure was capable to make it a viable and affordable energy alternative. Spending taxpayer money on what should be a private sector endeavor needs attention of energy consumers.
Readers might also be interested in a situation happening in Linn County. Land owners have a growing concern for the process of land acquisition going on to support a solar field. A group brought this to my attention several weeks ago. There is not enough space and time here today but it is a concern.
One policy issue I hope to address yet this session is the Artisanal Butchery legislation. This won’t make headlines, but I believe is important to all Iowan. We put the bulk of the original legislation in place last year after what happened through the pandemic and getting caught flat footed in our capacity to process meat at the local level through our independent “Mom and Pop” lockers. The new legislation (House File 2470) will benefit the local, small town, meat processing industry and consumers. It will implement policy for the departments of Education, Iowa Workforce Development and Agriculture. I’m optimistic this bill will be done this year. If not, it may require additional work next year to advance.
Email me your questions at craig.johnson@legis.iowa.gov.