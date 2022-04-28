“Follow me.”
How often have you heard or said those words?
“Follow me down the hall for a meeting.”
“Follow me outside so that I can show you what your dog did.” (That’s never good!)
“I know the way to the restaurant. Follow me.”
In the Gospel According to John, Jesus says those words to Peter – that impulsive disciple who often seems to have no filter and is always eager to proclaim devotion to his Teacher. (Well, except for those three pre-dawn incidents with local questioners a few days earlier when he denied knowing Jesus.)
In this final encounter on the shore of the Sea of Tiberias, Peter and some of the other followers of Jesus have been out night-fishing without success. At dawn, they see someone standing on the beach. The man calls out and asks if they caught any fish for breakfast. When they admit it was not a successful night, the man suggests they throw their net off the right side of the boat whereupon they quickly have a net overflowing with fish. It was then that one of the disciples – the “disciple Jesus loved” – recognizes the man as their beloved Jesus. Peter is so excited to see Jesus that he hurriedly dresses, dives into the waters, and makes his way to shore.
After sharing a breakfast of bread and fish, Jesus turns to Peter and asks, “Do you love me?” Peter replies, “You know I do.” Jesus instructs him, “Feed my lambs.” A second time Jesus asks Peter if he loves him and again the disciple confirms he does. Jesus replies, “Tend my sheep.” When Jesus asks a third time, the disciple once again pledges his love and Jesus replies, “Feed my sheep.”
While we may remember the three-fold denial of only a few chapters earlier, we don’t know if the impetuous Peter has yet put it all together during this beach conversation. But this is more than a three-denial/three-affirmation narrative. Jesus is verifying Peter’s role in the work of the church. Peter – who Jesus has called the rock upon which his church will be built – is without a doubt back in the fold. Peter is needed to continue the work. Jesus knows this and wants to be certain Peter also knows this, giving the disciple the directive, “Follow me.”
As Christians, how do we hear these imperatives delivered within our own lives? How do we tend to the sheep of Jesus? How do we follow Jesus not simply down a hall or into the backyard or out to eat but follow him wherever he calls us? How can we place ourselves on that beach and assure Jesus of our love and our commitment to him and to those he loves? In these changing post-pandemic times (sometimes that reference becomes tiresome but in truth it altered us more than most of us realize), who and where are the sheep for whom we are called to care, feed, and support? Are they in Ukraine? In Darfur? Nigeria? Afghanistan? Florida? Texas? Waverly? Tripoli? Shell Rock? Down the street? Next door? Sitting next to us in a church pew?
Yes. All those places. And more.
Of this early morning encounter between Jesus and Peter, Frederick Buechner writes,
“From fisher of fish to fisher of people to keeper of the keys to shepherd. It was the Rock’s final promotion, and from that day forward he never let the head office down again.”
May we, too, not let the “head office” down. May we do what we can when we can where we can. As Easter people living in a Good Friday world, it is what we are called to do by Jesus who meets us wherever we are and says to each of us, “Follow me.”