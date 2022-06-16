If you’ve ever listened to the radio, you will likely have heard the song, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.” It was a ballad written by Bobby Scott and Bob Russell in 1969. The song was released by several artists, but was made famous by the Hollies in late ‘69.
I’ve always wondered how that song was inspired and when you go after the answer, you come up with all different kinds of explanations. My recollection was that it was the motto of Boys Town for the last 80 years, so that is where this story will take you.
Back in 1918, a boy named Howard Loomis was abandoned by his mother at Father Flanagan’s Home for Boys (Boys Town), which had opened only one year prior as an orphanage for boys. Howard had polio and had to wear very heavy leg braces. Simply walking was very difficult for him, especially when he had to walk up and down the stair steps.
It wasn’t long before the Home’s older boys began carrying Howard up and down the stairs. Father Flanagan witnessed their kind gestures and he asked one of those older boys, Rueben Granger, if carrying Howard was heavy and difficult. Rueben’s answer was, “He ain’t heavy, Father, he’s my brother.”
Now, that is the short and simple answer to the inspiration of the song, but it doesn’t end there. In 1943, 26 years later, Father Flanagan was paging through a copy of Ideal magazine when he saw an image of an older boy carrying a younger boy on his back. Under the picture was a caption that read, “He ain’t heavy, mister...he’s my brother.”
Immediately, Father Flanagan was reminded of Rueben Granger carrying Howard Loomis up and down the stairs, and at the Boys Town picnics, all of those years ago. Flanagan wrote to the magazine and requested permission to use the image as well as the quote, as the motto to define his Boys Town.
The magazine gave permission, and to this day, the motto, “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother,” is still used as the best description of what the boys (and girls for that matter), do at Boys Town. They care for, and about each other.
Writer’s Note: Boys Town was originally founded in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan as an orphanage for young boys in Omaha, Nebraska. It is still in operation today for boys, girls, and families as well. Founder Flanagan believed that “everybody deserves love.” Father, Edward Flanagan passed away on May 15, 1948, leaving his legacy of love behind.