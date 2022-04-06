Pipeline tramples on Iowans’ rights
“Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” Based on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ March 9 address, Iowa landowners would think the governor was sincere in her campaign launch statement.
“As long as I am governor, Iowa is going to be a state where you can live your life freely, where you don’t have to wake up in the morning and worry about the next thing that the government is going to do to you, your business or your children,” Gov. Reynolds said.
Yet landowners are being attacked by Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solutions… to line their pockets by trampling rights of others. Their proposed project would result in installation of a hazardous pipeline crossing 36 Iowa counties and five states. Landowners who refuse voluntary easements are left with the threat of eminent domain which allows these companies to acquire private property without consent and transport highly pressurized carbon dioxide (CO2) to a sequestration site. Their threat eliminates the ability of landowners to negotiate on a level playing field and allows private companies to seize land without paying a fair price for years of disruptions and damages to tile, crops, soil fertility, and land values.
Eminent domain may be appropriate in certain situations but inappropriate use undermines private property rights. After the abrupt February 16 disappearance of Bill SF 2160 to ban eminent domain for private projects along with Governor Reynolds’ refusal to meet with landowners, it seems big money from elite carbon sequestration promoters including Bruce Rastetter, Terry Branstad, and Jess Vilsack, has influenced Iowa’s lawmakers.
If either hazardous pipeline permit is approved by the Iowa Utility Board appointed by Gov. Reynolds, eminent domain could be granted. Gov. Reynolds, make your actions match your campaign-launch words. Don’t turn your back on landowner’s rights to benefit private companies. Stop eminent domain for private gain.
Jean Kampman,
Waverly
GOP has made common cause with Putin
In watching the ongoing horror of Russian aggression against Ukraine, I’ve been amazed at the political gymnastics Republicans and various right wing pundits are doing to move away from an authoritarian leader they’ve (until recently) idolized. One need look no further than the sight of several GOP senators, who just last year were hanging out with Mr. Putin at the Kremlin on July 4 instead of watching fireworks at the Capital, furiously wishing their visit was forgotten.
Republicans have made common cause with Mr. Putin over the last several years due to their shared sense of nostalgia. Mr. Putin wishes to reconstitute the Russian Empire with himself as the new Tsar of all the Russians where his word is law.
Both have common cause in their autocratic approach to governance. Republicans frame every issue as an existential crisis caused by Democrats/liberals that must be met with overwhelming force. They are in turn jealous of Putin who simply poisons the opposition. The American Right has been envious of Putin’s projected masculinity for some time. Prior to the Ukrainian invasion, former President Trump, FOX News anchors, and numerous right wing commentators have swooned over the myth of his forceful leadership.
Unfortunately, Mr. Putin is not a performance artist like much of the conservative commentariat. He’s deadly serious in his desire to create a new Greater Russia. This has put conservatives in a pickle over their previous fawning position toward Putin now that casualties are piling up. We’re seeing in real time the result of not forcefully moving against authoritarianism wherever it presents itself.
The “Big Lie,” voter suppression, criminalizing teachers, restricting our libraries, and demonizing those of differing sexual orientation have no place in a democratic, pluralistic society. The Ukrainian people are not afraid to sacrifice much to maintain their democratically elected government. Let’s emulate their example by standing up for our democracy here at home.
Dan Brown,
Janesville