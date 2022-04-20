If you are planning to be a film or television star, consider those tattoos. They may be the intellectual property of the tattoo artist and may require permissions to be shown in a program, even though you paid to have that tattoo placed on your body. And besides, don’t they limit the characters you might play?
We are tired of wasting away in Covid-ville. I say that for those of us old or able to work from home and a little lax about exercising to make up for that activity going out or going to work normally provides.
I had a partial door installed by Ramker at the head of my basement stairs. Just grew tired of worrying I would fall when carrying groceries and such in from the garage. Great work—should have done that years ago.
A friend asked what we’re doing with the brain power once required to remember phone numbers. Most of us are using that power to remember passwords or that one password that opens the password file.
Was able to give and receive a physical hug with two brothers and their families and with one son this past week. Think the Des Moines airport changed their sign to “full” right after letting me in! Drove around and around and out and in to Economy and around and out and past Cell Phone Parking but had already parked my cell phone at home so did not go there. Finally found great and convenient parking in hourly lot and only spent $1.
Waterloo Airport has marvelous parking! And great service even though not a major hub as my sons need in order to fly in with some degree of direct service.
About that leaving the cell phone home. Being without that for two whole days was eye-opening. Changed my whole outlook. What if I needed help on highway? What if someone was trying to reach me? (And someone was.) What if I missed out on something or other along the fund-raising lines for politicians, for Ukraine, for everything? What if someone wanted to book a presentation? That handheld phone/computer device controls so much of my life now.
Really appreciated the Waverly newspaper inserts for progress in Waverly. Haven’t tried all new places but look forward to doing that.
Learned more about bee-keeping as that will be part of one episode on “Good Trouble” and one brother keeps bees.
Appreciated very much Leisure Services help with my attempt to use their projection system. Won’t work with my Apple laptop but we really tried. Ultimately that meeting was cancelled due to prediction of 1 to 4 inches of snow.
I do remember how to give a talk and have handouts. That presentation will be in May and is on mustache cups and mustaches. So much fun for me to learn things like the author of one article wrote “There’s many a slip twixt the cup and the ‘sip.’”
I’ll have the mustache cups and a WWI gas mask from the Bremer County Historical Society Museum thanks to Jan Heinemann and the museum. These will let us enjoy some of the grandeur and grooming necessary, even with a mustache cup and spoon.
Program will be at 10:00 am on May 7 at the Civic Center—unless 4 inches of snow is again predicted! You will be welcome to attend.
Have you made a gift to the fund necessary for the restoration of that wall at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum? I know these are uncertain times for projects but this is a great part of the county’s history. You can make your gift through the website or mail a check or money order to Bremer County Historical Society, c/o East Wall Restoration Project, 402 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
The items and the building itself tell us not how old things look or worked but how we figured things out and made them better. I think that is one thing I did with the door to the basement stairs.
I think figuring things out and making them better is what we must do, especially now.