Did you know there are six audiences when it comes to sharing the science of climate change with story? There are people who are:
Alarmed
Concerned
Cautious
Disengaged
Doubtful
Dismissive
I don’t know where you fit but the first group is growing and I believe that is essential not necessarily to the future of this planet but to the future of people and the rest of nature on this planet and in this universe.
Fran Stallings, a botanist and a storyteller, said: “Stories can teach where facts don’t reach.”
By attending, via Zoom, the Earth Up Conference, I have looked at what is good in what I know about Iowa and what can be better.
The Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge is a fine place to visit. Bison, elk, and woodland animals have free range in the re-established tall grass prairie covering 6,000 acres near Prairie City.
The elimination of spraying along many roads, highways and interstates gives the land and its inhabitants room to continue to nourish the birds and animals that share this land to our benefit.
I would like to make my yard another part of natural beauty, but at this age, think I will not manage that. I do not fertilize or spray and can tell that makes the birds happy as they line up to look for worms, bugs, and plants to eat. Clover and wild flowers would make me happy.
The Waverly Public Library with its gardens is now being encouraged as the way public and business buildings could surround themselves.
Rooftop gardens are wonderful additions. Think the Waverly Health Center has one.
Community Gardens may be great—depends on chemicals allowed.
Parks. How may we turn them to plant, flower, tree wonderlands instead of mowed and treated expanses?
Storytellers must consider which audience they have and then determine what is desired on the part of the listeners. Are the listeners to be informed, entertained, encouraged toward change, or encouraged to be ready to change policies?
One session spoke of the Nippersink Creek Restoration in McHenry County, Illinois, 507 acres of prairies and wetlands from the center of McHenry County Conservation District’s Glacial Park. The winding creek had been straightened and piped underground but the image could be seen from above. That winding creek was restored.
In addition to the creek, there was a grove of 120 trees that a business wanted clearcut so that heavy equipment might have easy room to work. When the lawyer stopped talking economics for the business and the conservationist stopped talking back with statistics and needs of the land, hearts and minds connected on a new level. The trees should be spared because they were standing when thousands of young men passed by on their way to slaughter at Gettysburg. Whether it was a touching of hearts or the fear of adverse publicity isn’t known but 100 of those trees were spared.
That restoration has re-established wetlands, saved trees and other growth, and become a huge canoeing attraction. The Nippersink Creek Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project was completed in partnership with the McHenry County Conservation District.
We need nature-based solutions. Changing the name of chemicals to nutrients does not lessen the damage done polluting rivers like the Cedar River. Re-establishing wetlands can lessen the pollution.
The end of fencerows with their trees and brush sheltering and feeding birds and other animals is one obvious cost of massive commercial farming practices.
I remember when we farmed the soil rather than the chemicals.
Earth Day.