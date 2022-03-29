Happy National Ag Week!
As an Iowa farm girl I am proud of the work our state does. We are a top producing state for many commodities and many others, like my family, have their livelihood rooted in agriculture. Iowa has 84,900 farms, of which over 90 percent are owned by families. We rank first nationally in the production of corn, hogs, and eggs, are a leader in the production of soybeans, and rank fourth nationally in the number of cattle and calves fed.
Helping Iowans Return to Work
This week the Senate passed HF 2355 to address the workforce shortage. This bill includes much of the governor’s workforce proposal she introduced earlier in session. The bill makes several changes to the unemployment system. A number of provisions in the current unemployment law date back to the Depression in the 1930s. Those concepts are largely incongruent with the reality of the current job market.
More Changes to the Tax Code
The Senate also passed a bill, HF 2552, to improve efficiency in government and help the taxpayers of Iowa. What seems to have caught the attention of a few around the state is changes to the Iowa Business Property Tax Credit. When the Iowa Legislature created the tax credit in 2013, the tax credit was designed to primarily reduce property taxes for Iowa’s small businesses. The credit does so by allowing small businesses to have a portion of their property taxed like residential property instead of commercial property.