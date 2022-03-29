To say I was surprised would be an understatement. I happened to be parked on the street watching the deer, when an elderly lady came from across the street to meet me at my truck. I was a bit confused when she approached my door, while opening a plastic bag she was carrying. She asked me if I would accept a couple of gifts. She then pulled from her bag a sealed, tin container of cookies as well as a very beautiful, red, white and blue, throw or scarf. She told me she enjoys making the “throws” as a hobby, and that she’d made one for me. I knew who she was, but not well enough she should be giving me gifts. I asked her why she made this “gem” for me. She told me that she reads and enjoys all of my various stories that I submit to the newspaper and she wanted to make me a “throw blanket” in appreciation. Well, Good Lord, she hit me cold and did it with a warm gift. I couldn’t have seen that coming if I was a clairvoyant.
Very seldom am I at a loss for words but I was hard-pressed searching for some. So, I responded by thanking her and doing what I always do. I told her I wanted to write about her gift and include her in my next story. To my surprise, (she was full of surprises), she threw a “penalty flag” down on that play. “No,” she said, “I really don’t want my name in the paper.”
After an adult dose of energetic persuasion seeking her permission, I determined, she meant what she said, she really doesn’t want her name in the newspaper. I had nothing left to do but wave the white flag and surrender. She did however, after some wrangling on my part, give me permission to write a story in such a fashion that her name was not used, and nobody could determine who she was. So, I thought this over for a second and then shifted into “Andy Griffith” gear. I says to her, I says, “Let me just study on this thing a bit here.” I thanked her many times and went on my way.
On the way home, I started to put a story together in my mind, but couldn’t arrange the words. How in the world do you write a story thanking someone for a hand-made gift without mentioning their name? Obviously, she reads the paper, so I know if I was able to write one, she’d read it and secretly know the story was for her. I’d like to tell her that she is such a kind and thoughtful person, and I’d really like to thank her my way, in a story, that is. Oh well, if, while reading the newspaper she happens across the story she wouldn’t let me write, she’ll know it was me not writing it, and thanking her once again.